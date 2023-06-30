Manchester United will come close to Benfica's valuation for striker Goncalo Ramos this summer, believes Benfica president Rui Costa, via Correio da Manha.

Manchester United transfer news - will they sign Goncalo Ramos?

Correio da Manha reported, via Man UTD News, that Costa rejected €50m (£43m), plus €10m (£9m) in add-ons from an unnamed club for Ramos previously, and wants €80m (£69m) for his star forward this summer.

The hefty fee could see Manchester United back away from any potential deal, but the Benfica president believes that the Premier League giants and Paris Saint-Germain are well-placed to afford such a fee.

Given that Erik ten Hag's budget is reportedly just £120m this summer unless he clears out some deadwood, however, a deal for Ramos doesn't seem entirely likely at this stage. Though, there is still plenty of time for that to change this summer.

Nonetheless, it appears the Red Devils are finally making headway in the transfer market having agreed a £60m package with Chelsea for Mason Mount last night.

Would Goncalo Ramos and Mason Mount work well together?

Such is Ramos' goal-scoring ability, he is a striker that could be paired with just about any midfielder in Europe's top leagues. The particular quality of Mount would only result in more goals, though.

Last season, the Benfica forward netted 27 goals whilst making 12 assists in all competitions in what was an outstanding campaign. With numbers like that, Costa's price tag comes as little surprise.

Add a passer of Mount's ability into the mix, and you'd potentially have yourself one of the best duos in the Premier League. The Chelsea midfielder made over 5.36 progressive passes per game last season, as per FBref.

Ramos' Benfica teammate Rafa Silva, meanwhile, made 5.21 progressive passes per 90. Even with what may seem like a small difference, the forward could go up another level.

Mount also attempted more than double the number of long passes than Silva, which means that should Ramos spin in behind, the passing range of the England international would find him well.

For Mount, too, it would be a beneficial partnership. At Chelsea, he had the likes of Kai Havertz and Raheem Sterling to assist, who scored a combined 13 Premier League goals last season, with seven and six respectively, despite the aforementioned passing range of their teammate in the last campaign.

Ramos, on the other hand, scored 19 goals in the Portuguese Primeira last season with an expected 20 goals in what was a clinical campaign in front of goal. Give Mount a player of the forward's finishing ability, and his numbers should increase.

Speaking about Ramos' quality, the 21-year-old's youth coach said: “I would like to see Goncalo Ramos as Benzema substitute at Real Madrid. I think he's perfect for that spot, he fits as 'next Benzema' in future in my opinion.”

Since then, Madrid have signed Joselu which could give Man United a freer run at the Portuguese forward.

It's a long summer ahead, but if Manchester United get their desired targets, then we could see an unstoppable partnership formed at Old Trafford next season.