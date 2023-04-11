Manchester United superstar Marcus Rashford is happy at the club and talks over a new deal will start again in the near future, renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano has claimed.

Is Rashford's United future up in the air?

The 25-year-old is currently having the season of his life for the Red Devils, entering an unstoppable run of form since impressing at the 2022 World Cup with England. He has scored 28 goals for United in all competitions in 2022/23 to date, standing out as one of the Premier League's star players.

Rashford looks like a footballer at the peak of his powers - finishing ruthlessly, skinning defenders and working hard for the team - and it is simply essential that he remains at United for many years to come if they are to bring the glory days back to Old Trafford. His current deal expires next year, however, so there is concern about no extension being agreed as yet.

While it looks likely that he will end up extending his stay at Old Trafford, according to Romano, there is always the worry that another big club could look to pounce and offer the Englishman a great offer of some kind.

A new update has now emerged - one that should lead to optimism from supporters.

Will Rashford sign a new deal at Old Trafford?

Taking to Twitter, Romano gave an update on the current situation, admitting Rashford isn't impressed by reports over his high wage demands and will reopen contract talks again soon:

"Marcus Rashford was not happy with recent reports of "crazy" salary requests. He's understood to be really happy with how things are developing at Man Utd and feels success is around the corner "New deal talks will continue soon - Rashford loves working under ten Hag."

This is clearly positive news for United, with Rashford's happiness a potential sign of the progress that has been made since Erik ten Hag came in last summer. The Dutchman has got the Red Devils playing some eye-catching football again, and with the EFL Cup already secured, the chance of a top-four finish, as well as Europa League and FA Cup glory, this season could yet be a legendary one.

Rashford is therefore going to be crucial in the coming weeks, although the injury he suffered against Everton last weekend is certainly leading to concern. Looking at the long-term picture, though, we think it is imperative that he puts pen to paper on a new deal as soon as possible, becoming a bonafide United legend over time.