In a month that finally saw Sir Jim Ratcliffe complete his 25% purchase of the club, Manchester United once again stood still in the transfer market, failing to sign a single reinforcement for Erik ten Hag. Instead, the Red Devils have seemingly turned their attention towards the summer, when they could use Ratcliffe's investment to sign a current Arsenal target.

Instead of incomings in the last month, it was Jadon Sancho's departure to Borussia Dortmund which stole the headlines at Old Trafford during the transfer window. The winger initially arrived from the German giants for a reported £73m back in 2021 but failed to make his mark before falling out with Ten Hag and returning to his former club on loan.

Despite failing to welcome any fresh faces, Ten Hag admitted that he wanted a striker last month, saying (via Football Transfers): "It’s not a secret I wanted a striker. With the injury to [Anthony] Martial, we don’t really have the backup. But it wasn’t possible because we have to match the FFP rules. There are some disadvantages with FFP. To make space for FFP, you have to sell players and you have to sell good players and I don't think that's the way you build a team."

That's not to say that those at Old Trafford have immediately set their sights on a new forward ahead of the summer, though, with their focus instead seemingly on a midfielder. Transfer expert Dean Jones claimed (via GiveMeSport) that Manchester United could challenge Arsenal for Martin Zubimendi this summer when mentioning who they could target in the off-season. The Real Sociedad man has been someone mentioned when it comes to Arsenal targets since last summer, but could now have a decision to make if United enter the race.

However, the Red Devils must first reportedly decide on Scott McTominay and Casemiro's situations, but if the duo are to leave, then there could be room for Zubimendi, who reportedly has a €60m (£52m) release clause.

"Extraordinary" Zubimendi is better than McTominay

As an all-round player, Zubimendi's stats show just how much of an upgrade he'd be compared to McTominay. It would be a great sign of intent from United if they managed to swoop in and beat Arsenal in the race to sign the midfielder this summer.

Stats Martin Zubimendi Scott McTominay Goals 4 6 Assists 1 0 Progressive Carries 25 14 Progressive Passes 92 40 Key Passes 9 5 Tackles Won 19 15

It's no surprise that Zubimendi has earned plenty of fans in Spain, including Barcelona boss Xavi

At 25 years old, the midfielder would be a perfect first signing under Ratcliffe and one who could finally push United towards far more successful times in the Premier League once again.