Manchester United are expected to bring in new players this month and are now reportedly in the hunt for a midfielder who has earned some fairly lofty comparisons, according to a new report.

Manchester United's January plans

In what will be a major relief to most supporters, the transfer window is now firmly underway and Manchester United will have the opportunity to tool up with new additions as they aim to improve on their indifferent Premier League campaign so far under Erik ten Hag.

Back in December, the Dutchman indicated that his squad would be stronger after the window once several players return from injury and arrivals come through the door, as he stated: "The current squad I am happy, as we get our players back, we have a good squad. A lot of the way it went in the first season, the reasons behind because many players were not available. I am sure when all players on board it looks different, Casemiro, [Lisandro] Martinez, [Mason] Mount, we will be much stronger after the window."

Midfield has been earmarked as an area that the Red Devils could look to strengthen and it is believed that a potential deal for Atalanta's Ederson could now ramp up over the next few days, as per latest reports. Contact has already been made with the Brazilian's entourage to discuss the conditions of a deal and he is seen as a 'promising name' within the walls of Old Trafford as the Red Devils aim to add to their options in the engine room.

Now, a lesser-known player has appeared as a target for Manchester United as they begin to ramp up their transfer activity under Ten Hag's leadership.

Manchester United want Oscar Zambrano

According to Ecuadorian outlet El Futbolero, Manchester United are keen on LDU Quito star Oscar Zambrano, who has been heralded inside Old Trafford as someone with similarities to Chelsea Moises Caicedo.

Oscar Zambrano key statistics in 2023 - LigaPro Serie A (Sofascore) Accurate passes per game 37.2 (91%) Accurate passes per game in own half 14.8 (94%) Tackles per game 1.2 Balls recovered per game 4.3 Average match rating 6.93/10

Luton Town and Brighton & Hove Albion are also believed to be interested in the 19-year-old gem; however, the Red Devils do not want to repeat their previous mistake of failing to sign up his Ecuadorian counterpart Caidedo after they failed to bring the enforcer to Old Trafford earlier in his career.

Rob Edwards' Hatters looked to previously be leading the chase for his signature and had even brought in a top agency to try and seal a deal; however, the Red Devils will now provide some stiff competition in the hunt for the ex-Ajax trialist.

United have lacked drive in midfield this term and Zambrano could offer some dynamism in the middle of the park should he end up moving to Old Trafford.