Manchester United are expected to bid for Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat very soon, as Erik ten Hag looks to complete his summer spending ahead of the opening day of the Premier League season.

Amrabat would be the Red Devils' fourth signing of the summer.

What's the latest on Sofyan Amrabat to Manchester United?

Fiorentina expect Manchester United to place a €25m (£22m) bid plus bonuses in the coming days, according to reports in Italy, via Sport Witness. They also report that, once a bid is place, the deal should be an easy one to complete because the player is so keen on the move and La Viola have left him out of their pre-season plans.

The report states that the midfielder has already agreed personal terms with the Premier League giants - something which has been previously reported elsewhere too - ahead of a potential move in the coming weeks.

The Red Devils will have their full focus on securing Amrabat's signature after recently completing a deal to sign Atalanta forward Rasmus Hojlund. The Morrocon stayed behind as Fiorentina went away in pre-season amid links with a move to England's top flight this summer.

With the Premier League season fast-approaching, this is certainly a deal to keep an eye on.

Should Manchester United sign Sofyan Amrabat?

Signing Amrabat this summer would represent smart business by those at Old Trafford, with the midfielder adding needed depth to United's midfield.

Ten Hag has already, of course, reinforced his midfield with the signing of Mason Mount from Chelsea, but Amrabat would come in as crucial cover for defensive midfielder Casemiro.

The Brazilian missed a staggering eight games through suspension last season, with United's record significantly worse when without the former Real Madrid man.

In his absence, Ten Hag's side failed to win three of the eight games in a run which included a draw with Leeds United and defeat against Newcastle United.

The man they were forced to turn to without Casemiro was often Scott McTominay, who does not possess the same experience and quality as serial winner Casemiro. According to FBref, the Scotland international made fewer progressive passes, fewer blocks and fewer tackles than Casemiro.

Amrabat could solve that dip in quality, however - the Fiorentina man actually made more progressive passes per 90 than Casemiro last season, according to FBref.

He earned plenty of praise for his performances last season, too, including at the World Cup, in which Morocco shocked the world to reach the semi-final stage, where they were defeated by France. Alan Shearer praised Amrabat in Qatar, saying on BBC, via the Liverpool Echo:

"He’s been absolutely magnificent. I said it at the top of the show, they’re really difficult to beat and very good without the ball, and one of the reasons for that is this guy. He gives them so much protection, you can see how many tackles he’s made and he’s a huge part of their success up to now.

"He’ll do exactly what he’s been doing up to now (against France), and this job there, you’ll see him just in front of the back four, maybe a back five tonight, he’ll still be in there, patrolling, trying to read the game, trying to stop any balls into the front players, and that’s what he’s done the entire tournament."