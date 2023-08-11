Manchester United could yet lose the race to sign Fiorentina's Sofyan Amrabat, according to reports, after they left him waiting despite agreeing personal terms with the midfielder.

Even as the Premier League season approaches, The Manchester club are yet to actually launch a bid for the Moroccan.

What's the latest on Sofyan Amrabat to Manchester United?

As per La Repubblica, via Sport Witness, Amrabat has had his bags packed and has been ready to go for weeks having already agreed a salary with United, but has been left waiting due to Manchester United's failure to make their first bid to Fiorentina.

The Red Devils may want to get a move on, however, given that Juventus' reported sale of Denis Zakaria to Monaco for €20m (£17m) has given the Serie A giants the money and squad space to pursue a deal for Amrabat this summer, according to Sport Mediset, via Sport Witness.

With that said, unless United speed up their negotiations, reports suggest that Juventus are now unexpectedly overtaking them in the deal to sign the Fiorentina midfielder this summer.

The Premier League giants have reportedly been weighing up a €25m (£22m) offer, in a saga that is expected to carry on until the final days of the summer transfer window.

Should Manchester United sign Sofyan Amrabat?

Given the fact that Manchester United will have Champions League football to contend with on top of domestic action in the forthcoming campaign, adding depth to their midfield wouldn't exactly be a bad idea.

So far this summer, Erik ten Hag has welcomed Mason Mount, Andre Onana, and Rasmus Hojlund in what has been a fairly successful window. Signing Amrabat would be the cherry on top, however.

Last season, the Red Devils were left without adequate backup for Casemiro on too many occasions, as the midfielder missed eight games through suspensions, alone.

In those eight games, United suffered defeats against both Newcastle United and Arsenal, with Ten Hag unable to plug the hole left by Casemiro.

That's where Amrabat could come in. Statistically speaking, the Fiorentina man is more than able to step into fill the void left by the Brazilian should it be needed.

Read the latest Man United transfer news HERE...

According to FBref, compared to Scott McTominay last season, Amrabat made over double the amount of progressive passes per 90, as well as more progressive carries, and enjoyed more goal involvements.

It is the type of depth that can result in trophies, making United's pursuit of Amrabat one which must end with the midfielder holding up the famous Red Devils' colours.

The Morocco international has earned plenty of praise in the last year, too, with Micah Richards saying on Match of the Day during the World Cup, via Manchester World: “It was the epitome of this team, brilliant. He’s been outstanding, not just off the ball, on the ball, dictating play, starting attacks from midfield. Great.”

Amrabat, of course, played a large part in his country's shock progression into the 2022 World Cup semi-finals, where they crashed out against France. If United can secure his signature and get such performances out of him at Old Trafford, then they'll have themselves some player.