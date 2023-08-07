Zion Suzuki has reportedly rejected the chance to make the move to Manchester United this summer, according to reports.

This comes after the Premier League giants reached an agreement with the goalkeeper's current club Urawa Red Diamonds.

What's the latest on Zion Suzuki to Manchester United?

Manchester United have agreed a deal with Urawa Red Diamonds for Suzuki, and a move seemed likely. According to Manchester Evening News, however, a major problem has emerged as the shot-stopper has rejected the Red Devils in favour of completing a move to join STVV in the Belgian Pro League.

Rejecting United is certainly a bold move, but Suzuki may have made the decision based on potential game time. As per Manchester Evening News, the Manchester club felt as though the goalkeeper needed two more years to make an impact in the Premier League.

Erik ten Hag must now search elsewhere to find a back-up to recent summer signing Andre Onana. The former Inter Milan man completed the move for a reported £47.2m this summer.

Suzuki, meanwhile, looks increasingly-likely to complete a move to STVV in the coming weeks.

Who is Zion Suzuki?

The first thing that comes to mind about Suzuki is how bold he is, reportedly turning down a big move to Old Trafford this summer. On the pitch, however, it's no real surprise that the goalkeeper has attracted such interest this summer.

Football Talent Scout spoke about Suzuki in their look at the best players in Japan, saying: "Widely considered as one of the most exciting goalkeeping prospects coming out of Japan, however it is across the Pacific in America where most of this hype has been garnered as many supporters of the national team are keen for the Arkansas-born stopper to be called up for the USMNT.

"He is also eligible to play for Ghana and of course Japan, whichever lucky nation calls him up first and secures his name in their nation's goalkeeping ranks has hit the jackpot with a special goalkeeper.

"Zion’s distribution is exceptional, he makes passes which would be talked about for weeks if it were Ederson as seen here.

"Due to his age he is still prone to a few errors as he can sometimes be seen rushing out too early but these characteristics will slowly fade as Zion progresses and matures whilst gaining experience in games. A good alert goalkeeper, Zion’s speed and agility allow him to be both a good shot-stopper and a good distributor of the ball."

That potential looks set to be seen in the Belgian Pro League, rather than at Old Trafford, though, in what will ultimately leave Ten Hag bitterly disappointed.

The Dutchman has, at the very least, welcomed the majority of his summer targets so far in the current window, with Mason Mount making the move from Chelsea, Rasmus Hojlund joining from Atalanta, and Onana making the move from Inter Milan.

So far, United have spent a reported €192m (£166m) so far in the current window, and were willing to add to that with the signing of Suzuki. As per reports, however, it simply wasn't meant to be this time.