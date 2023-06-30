Manchester United's ownership situation could impact their transfer plans, journalist David Ornstein has revealed.

What's the latest on Man United's ownership battle?

There is yet to be clarification on the outcome of the ownership bidding war between Sheikh Jassim Hamad Bin Al Thani and Sir Jim Ratcliffe for Man United, as the Glazer family are yet to decide the next steps in their running of the club.

Despite agreeing a deal for Mason Mount, Man United's budget could be limited this summer, and without clarity on their owners, they may not be able to pursue all of their targets.

Erik ten Hag would like a striker and a goalkeeper in addition to Mount, but he may have his hands tied.

Speaking on TalkSPORT, Ornstein revealed that at the moment, United have a list of targets which they will pursue, but it is unclear what budget they will have until the ownership situation is sorted out:

"It's quite complicated because of the ownership situation at Man United about exactly what they're able to do. It was always quite clear that there would be budget for a Mason Mount level deal, but beyond that, not so certain," he stated.

"Of course, many people want to see the ownership situation clarified as quickly as possible and if there is to be a takeover, maybe more funds will be released. In terms of the operations on a day-to-day basis. John Murtough leading the recruitment set up, being regarded as business as usual, and so they are pursuing options in their priority positions, which are striker, and also goalkeeper, midfield was one of those.

"You don't know exactly how the chronology will go and it seems that Mason Mount has fallen first but they'll continue those pursuits."

Who could Man United target?

Given the financial fair play limitations they are currently facing, United may not be able to pursue both a big-money goalkeeper and forward.

There have been links with Andre Onana, with the future of David De Gea thrusted into uncertainty as a new contract has still not been agreed, whilst striking a deal for Harry Kane looks increasingly unlikely this summer.

Hojlund has been linked, but with a reported £86m asking price, the Atalanta forward may be out of reach for United.

If the ownership situation is not resolved soon, then United could fall further behind if they are unable to fully operate in the transfer market, and could miss out on their main targets to rival clubs.