Manchester United have entered the race to sign a new defender who, by his own admission, loves working hard in what could be music to the ears of Red Devils fans.

United players accused of laziness

Safe to say, this season has done little to enhance the reputations of either Erik ten Hag or his playing squad (with a couple of exceptions). Losses are piling up and goals are flying past Andre Onana, with the 4-0 hammering at Selhurst Park just the latest in a long line of embarrassing Premier League defeats this season.

Currently marooned in eighth, and with games against Arsenal, Newcastle United and Brighton to round off their campaign before an FA Cup final against Manchester City, there are very real concerns that they may not win another game this season given their form.

There have been plenty of incidents of United's players drawing ire from fans too, with several clips of Marcus Rashford trying to press earlier in the season going viral for all the wrong reasons.

Even ex-players have been getting involved, with Paul Scholes branding his side "poor" and "lazy" earlier in the campaign.

"Rubbish. They’re a poor football team at this minute, aren't they?", he explained. "Those results they’ve had recently are misleading. Too many lazy players on the football team - you can’t get away with that. Going to these places, the first thing you do is work hard. You can see the joy that Newcastle are getting down both sides and feel sorry for the full backs."

Now, they could be set to change that pattern at Old Trafford, as they enter the race for a man who won't stand for any of that from his potential new teammates.

United in Reinildo race

That is according to the Sun, who claim that United are one of the sides chasing Atletico Madrid defender Reinildo this summer. The Red Devils need cover at left-back, with Luke Shaw having missed much of the season through injury and Tyrell Malacia having missed the entire campaign.

PL Games played at left-back for Manchester United this season Luke Shaw 10 Tyrell Malacia 0 Victor Lindelof 6 Diogo Dalot 9 Aaron Wan-Bissaka 5 Sofyan Amrabat 1 Sergio Reguilon 4

And the latest reports reveal United are looking to address that with a savvy move for the 30-year-old Mozambique full-back, who is down to the final 12 months of his £13k-per-week deal at the Wanda Metropolitano and as a result could be available for just £8m.

The defender would certainly help battle the laziness accusations at Old Trafford, having already revealed his main attribute back in 2022; his willingness to work hard. “I hear people say, ‘Simeone is very demanding’, but I like demanding coaches. I think it’s yet another opportunity for me, so it’s great to be able to work with him.

“I like to work hard, I never complain and I like to learn a lot, too. I’m always working 120% and to have this sort of coach, who is a good leader and wants you to work hard, it’s totally suited for me. I’m so grateful for the opportunity he gives me, and his belief in me.”

United face competition from other clubs for his signature though, and with both Aston Villa and Juventus able to offer Champions League football, the Red Devils' failure to secure a spot at Europe's top table next season could leave them at a major disadvantage were it to come to a straight shoot out.

But with Sir Jim Ratcliffe seemingly trying to change the culture at the club on and off the pitch, Reinildo could be a savvy addition if they can get it over the line.