Manchester United are already looking ahead to the upcoming January transfer window, as Erik ten Hag eyes a host of targets to replenish his squad at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils have had an underwhelming start to the 2023/24 campaign, as despite grinding out results in the league, the standard of performance has been far from the level expected of the 13-time Premier League champions.

With changes needing to be made to the squad, one name has been mentioned with reference to a potential move to England, in a player that could represent a blockbuster arrival.

Man Utd transfer targets - Antoine Griezmann

News in Spain, relayed by Sports Mole, claims that United are eyeing a potential future swoop for Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann.

The report states that the Frenchman has a release clause of just £22m within his current deal at Atletico, which is due to expire in the summer of 2026, speculating that the Premier League outfit are preparing to buy the 32-year-old out.

It’s added that those at Old Trafford are keen to get the World Cup winner to move to England and could be prepared to offer him a significant wage rise, with the experienced ace currently picking up £210k-per-week in Madrid.

Why Antoine Griezmann would be a good signing for Man Utd

With 368 goal contributions in 661 club career appearances, Griezmann’s influence in the final third needs little introduction, with the Frenchman posing a host of strengths that could bolster the scene in the final third at United.

Aside from the 32-year-old’s experience in putting the ball in the net, the Atletico hero could promote a higher level of performance for those already at United, with Bruno Fernandes requiring some inspiration to get back to his best.

As noted by FBref, the Portugal international is making fewer key passes per 90 in the Premier League in comparison to last season, averaging 2.67 this campaign to his 3.23 per 90 in 2022/23.

The playmaking sensation has also contributed 'just' 18 goals and 18 assists in 76 games in all competitions under Ten Hag's watch, after previously recording 44 goals and 35 assists in only 97 games during Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's stint in charge.

The 29-year-old could have his creative spark replenished by the potential introduction of Griezmann, however, whose playing style would undoubtedly hand the United captain an additional colour to paint his canvas with.

With the ability to occupy most spaces in the front line, the Atleti star's versatility is one of his greatest strengths, seeing his overall approach to play lauded as “phenomenal” by journalist Luis Mazariegos.

Antoine Griezmann 23/24 La Liga vs Man Utd forwards 23/24 Premier League Statistic Antoine Griezmann Rasmus Hojlund Anthony Martial Marcus Rashford Appearances 12 9 10 11 Goals 8 0 0 1 Assists 1 0 0 1 Goal conversion % 32% 0% 0% 3% Shots on target per game 1.0 0.6 0.2 0.7 Key passes per game 1.6 0.8 0.5 1.3 Figures via Sofascore

When considering the outlet that Fernandes - who still ranks third in the division for 'big chances' created - has ahead of him at Old Trafford this season, it’s no surprise that the skipper is lacking inspiration as Ten Hag continues to combat the lack of potency in the club’s strike force.

As highlighted in the table above, the 124-cap France international could revive the Red Devil’s distant hope in the final third, with his form this term far greater than anyone currently in the manager’s plans in Manchester.

By pairing his best creative asset with a notorious goal scorer, Ten Hag could unlock the past form of Fernandes, in a move that could be fundamental to the squad’s development, as a worrying sense of stagnancy sets in.