Manchester United are expected to make their presence known in the upcoming January transfer window, as Erik ten Hag bids to bolster his underperforming squad this winter.

The Red Devils sit five points outside of the top four, with the underlying narrative behind their points gained this season being results scraped on the back of poor performances with little inspiration.

With progression into the Champions League round of 16 looking like an uphill task, the Dutchman must seek reinforcements in January to right his wrongs in his second campaign at the helm at Old Trafford.

Luckily for the 13-time Premier League champions, a host of players have already been linked to the club ahead of the transfer window - here is how United’s dream XI could look after January with a few targets included…

1 GK - Andre Onana

Despite making a shaky start to life at United, summer capture Andre Onana is highly unlikely to be replaced after making the £47.2m move from Inter Milan in July.

In only 18 appearances, the 27-year-old has conceded an eye-watering 30 goals in all competitions, recording only six clean sheets since his arrival in the summer.

To put into perspective his shortcomings since moving to England, the Cameroon international conceded only 36 goals in 41 appearances in 2022/23 for Inter, reinforcing United’s struggles in general this season.

Although Onana has struggled, the goalkeeper’s confidence was boosted when he saved a last-minute penalty in the Champions League earlier this term, an event that is hoped will help him to rediscover his past form.

2 LB - Luke Shaw

After a three-month absence from the season, Luke Shaw is nearing a return to Old Trafford after recovering from a muscle injury sustained back in August.

The left-back’s presence has been missed during his time on the sidelines, with his experience and defensive strengths incomparable to others at the club, with United clearly weaker without his presence at the back.

Last season, no player in Ten Hag’s squad averaged more passes per game than the Englishman, reinforcing his desire to dictate play from the left and impose himself on proceedings.

3 CB - Lisandro Martinez

In the summer of 2022, Ten Hag welcomed his former defender Lisandro Martinez to his side at Old Trafford, arriving from Ajax in a deal worth £56.7m.

The World Cup winner quickly imposed himself as a commanding and combative element to United’s back line, also showcasing his innate reading of the game when in possession.

In the 2022/23 campaign, no centre-back in the Premier League averaged more through balls per 90 than the Argentine, reinforcing just what the Red Devils are currently missing as he recovers from a recurring foot injury.

4 CB - Jean-Clair Todibo

A player that could partner Martinez is rumoured target Jean-Clair Todibo, who is excelling at OGC Nice and speculated to be admired by United, according to reports in Spain.

The report claims that the Premier League outfit could be willing to pay around €40m (£35m) for the centre-back, who is statistically comparable to Martinez based on his form over the past year, as per FBref.

Interest in the highly-rated 23-year-old comes at an interesting time, with Raphael Varane’s future looking to be far from Manchester, with SunSport reporting that the four-time Champions League winner will exit in the summer.

5 RB - Aaron Wan-Bissaka

At right-back, Aaron Wan-Bissaka has also been missed recently due to injury, however the defender could be returning at the right time to help combat United’s performance crisis.

The Englishman is one of few players that have thrived under Ten Hag, with no full-back in the Premier League recording a higher percentage of dribblers tackled (92.0%) per 90 than the 25-year-old, via FBref.

6 CM - Youssouf Fofana

Moving into midfield, another target said to be on United’s radar is Monaco midfielder Youssouf Fofana, who according to news in France could be available for €30m (£26m) as part of a double swoop with teammate Vanderson, as relayed by TEAMtalk.

Lauded as “magnificent” by talent scout Jacek Kulig, the defensive midfielder could pose as a replacement for Casemiro, whose performance levels have taken a dire turn after the successes of his first season at Old Trafford - having been "torn to shreds" at times this season, as per Gary Neville.

Likened statistically to Premier League aces Bruno Guimaraes, Enzo Fernandez and Douglas Luiz by FBref, the combative yet elegant midfielder could be the perfect heir to Casemiro - who has been linked with a Saudi Arabia switch - in a move that would benefit United long-term.

7 CM - Scott McTominay

To pair Fofana in midfield is Scott McTominay, who has found a new lease of life this season after falling down the pecking order under Ten Hag in 2022/23.

The Scotsman is United’s joint top scorer with three Premier League goals, level with Bruno Fernandes despite making half as many appearances as the Portugal international.

When McTominay is in form, he is difficult to maintain in the engine room, with his form of late a point to be celebrated and something that shouldn’t be compromised in the transfer window.

8 LW - Alejandro Garnacho

The narrative of United’s options on the flanks is a painful subject to address this season, with a list of underperformers currently plaguing Ten Hag’s options in attack.

From the Jadon Sancho saga to Antony’s disastrous form at Old Trafford, the Red Devils have been stripped of resources going forward. That being said, Alejandro Garnacho could secure more game time due to the woes of his colleagues.

It’s easy to forget that the Argentine - who has 11 goals and assists for the club to date - is only 19 years old, considering the danger he can cause when on the ball, making him a threatening asset to have in the final third.

9 CAM - Bruno Fernandes

Like many other of his teammates, club captain Bruno Fernandes has struggled to display the levels of magic he typically does at United this season.

That being said, the Portugal international is untouchable in Ten Hag’s squad, being the side’s top contributor to goals in the Premier League this season, scoring three and assisting two to prevail as the best of a misfiring bunch.

10 RW - Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

As noted, United’s lack of options on the flanks must be addressed, and one superstar who could be introduced into the fold to do so is Napoli sensation Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who can play on either wing with his ability to use both feet.

A report from 90min named the Red Devils as one of the sides that have recently scouted the 22-year-old, who has contributed to 39 goals since his arrival in Naples in the summer of 2022.

The explosive winger would undoubtedly add the required rejuvenation to Ten Hag’s front line, however with a market value of €100m (£87m), his signature will not be easy to obtain.

11 ST - Marcus Rashford

Last season, Marcus Rashford hit searing form to score 17 Premier League goals, however this term the Englishman has seen a contrasting level of performance.

The 26-year-old is deployed on the left wing most prominently, although when leading the line, the United academy graduate can be a lethal asset to his boyhood club.

54 of Rashford’s 122 domestic career goals have come at centre-forward, with his scoring rate and experience far more evident than that of Rasmus Hojlund, who after making the £72m move to Old Trafford, is yet to score in the league.

No player at United averages more shots per game than the England international this season, reinforcing just how potent he can be when in form and given the tools to flourish.

Man Utd's dream XI in full: GK - Onana; LB - Shaw, CB - Todibo, CB - Martinez, RB - Wan-Bissaka; CM - Fofana, CM - McTominay; LW - Garnacho, CAM - Fernandes, RW - Kvaratskhelia; ST - Rashford