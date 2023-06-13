Manchester United's potential new Qatari owners could join the race for Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Frenchman could possibly leave PSG, who would reportedly rather cash in this summer, rather than lose Mbappe on a free next year.

How much is Mbappe worth?

The Mbappe transfer saga is likely to steal the headlines this summer, given his position as one of the best players in the world.

According to ESPN, PSG will demand €150m (£128m) for the forward this summer, with Real Madrid once again leading the race for his signature.

Potential new owners at Manchester United would mean likely new investment, meaning the Red Devils could not be ruled out of making what would be a sensational summer move.

As of right now, with the takeover yet to reach completion, United are not among the frontrunners, though.

What did Fabrizio Romano say about Manchester United and Kylian Mbappe?

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano said: “Guys, with the Glazers this is not a topic because Man United are not working on this deal with the current ownership. Let's see what will happen in case they have new owners because we know that the club is for sale, there is this takeover story still on. So let’s follow the story and let’s see what will happen, we can’t predict the future, so we have to wait and see on Manchester United.

"But, the reality is that, of course, Real Madrid have been working on this deal for a long time. We know the childhood dream of Kylian Mbappe is Real Madrid and this has never changed, so let’s follow this story.”

How much does Kylian Mbappe earn?

It's not just the fee that United, and others, would have to contend with if they want to land Mbappe this summer.

The World Cup winner earns a staggering £893,000 per week, according to SalarySport, which would instantly make him United's biggest earner, making more than double the Red Devils' current top earner, David de Gea.

It has to be said, however, that making Mbappe the highest earner at the club would be more than justifiable.

Off the pitch, shirt sales could see a similar spike as they did when Cristiano Ronaldo joined. Meanwhile, on the pitch, he could take Erik ten Hag's side back to the top having shown his ability for both PSG and his national side.

Having seen Erling Haaland join Manchester City last summer, before taking them to the treble, too, those at Old Trafford may be desperate to welcome a star of a similar calibre.

With a lot of the summer transfer window remaining, it will be intriguing to see how this saga unfolds.