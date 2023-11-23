Manchester United are reportedly in good stead to welcome some much-needed reinforcements, thanks to the impending arrival of new investor Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

It’s speculated that the incoming businessman will have a significant say in what transfer movements the Red Devils could make in the future, with an additional eye that could assist Erik ten Hag in improving his underperforming squad.

The Dutchman’s side currently sit five points outside of the Premier League top four and have claimed bottom of the group in the Champions League with only two fixtures remaining, making for worrying times at Old Trafford.

From lack of cohesion in the squad to a dip in individual performance, United are in dire need of some inspiration to avoid dropping down the table throughout the remainder of the 2023/24 campaign, with the January window posing as a great opportunity for improvement.

Man Utd transfer targets - Double Monaco swoop

Reports in France, relayed by TEAMtalk, claim that one of Ratcliffe’s first pieces of business could be to poach two of Monaco’s star talents to better the squad at Old Trafford.

The report claims that a €60m (£52m) double swoop could be orchestrated, with one name eyed by the Red Devils said to be midfield dynamo Youssouf Fofana.

It’s claimed that the 24-year-old, who ranks in the top 7% of midfielders in Europe’s elite for his rate of 1.75 interceptions per 90, is admired in Manchester, with the belief that the Frenchman could be acquired for around €30m (£26m).

Fofana isn’t the only player speculated to be targeted by United, however, with Monaco’s prized right-back, Vanderson, said to be the other €30m (£26m) asset wanted in Ten Hag’s side.

The report claims that the Brazilian is a player that has been on the Premier League outfit’s radar before, however the desired double swoop could resonate the first concrete approach for the dynamic defender.

Players that Man Utd have signed from Monaco

While the idea of capturing two of Monaco’s talents remains as speculation at present, the inspiration could be there for United to hire from the Ligue 1 outfit based on their past experiences in dealing with the club.

You’d have to travel back to 2015 to witness the last time that United purchased a player from Monaco, with Anthony Martial arriving for £36m as a 19-year-old after impressing in France.

Since his arrival, the forward has netted 89 goals for the Red Devils while combating various injuries and lack of game time, with him providing some magical moments at Old Trafford over the years.

Perhaps the most notable name signed from Monaco is Patrice Evra, who was captured in January 2006 by Sir Alex Ferguson, and went on to make 379 appearances for the club and be an integral part of the defence.

The left-back won five Premier League titles in Manchester, as well as winning the Champions League to write himself into history as one of the most successful full-backs to represent the club.

In signing Vanderson, United could roll back the years by replicating the nature of the deal to capture the Frenchman, by signing the full-back in January from Monaco.

Vanderson’s playing style

Deployed at right-back, the 22-year-old has made waves in France following his move from Gremio in January 2022.

A product of Gremio’s academy, Vanderson was praised by talent scout Jacek Kulig in the summer of 2021, where he was described as a “complete full-back”, with his “work rate” and “athleticism” raised among his greatest strengths.

In a more updated report, U23 scout Antonio Mango waxed lyrical over the Brazil international, supporting Kulig’s evaluation of singling out the defender’s athleticism and work rate.

Lauded as having an “obscene” level of pace and acceleration, Mango described the 2001-born gem as a “modern-day full-back” for his power and tireless energy to move up and down the flank as both a defensive and offensive support to his team.

Despite being “renowned for his offensive prowess”, the Brazilian has the rounded ability to defend as effectively as he gets forward, reinforced by his average of 3.34 tackles per 90, a decimal that places him in the top 2% of full-backs in Europe’s top five leagues, via FBref.

Since joining Monaco, Vanderson has recorded 13 goal contributions in 68 appearances, signifying his ability to make a difference in the final third, with his average of 1.25 key passes per 90 also portraying his offensive assets.

A right-back with the ability to assume the advancing wing-back role could be a fundamental capture at Old Trafford, with Ten Hag’s options in defence prevailing to be worryingly thin.

Why Vanderson would be a good signing for Man Utd

At right-back, the manager’s options span as far as Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot, with little depth of first-team calibre to cover for the inevitability of injury and dip in form.

In signing Vanderson, Ten Hag could add another competent right-back to his ranks, with the in-demand ace showing a higher level of performance than the United duo based on his statistics over the 2022/23 Ligue 1 season.

Vanderson vs Man Utd right-backs 2022/23 per 90 statistics Statistic Vanderson Aaron Wan-Bissaka Diogo Dalot Progressive passes 4.39 3.45 3.84 Progressive carries 2.03 2.57 1.92 Successful take-ons 1.10 1.07 0.88 Shot creating actions 2.52 1.88 2.17 Tackles 3.41 2.51 2.26 Interceptions 1.95 1.38 1.55 Key passes 1.10 0.94 1.21 Dribblers challenged 3.05 1.57 1.88 Figures via FBref

As portrayed in the table above, the Brazilian exceeds both Dalot and Wan-Bissaka in a host of attributes identifiable to the playing style of a full-back, suggesting that the Gremio academy product could hand Ten Hag an upgrade in defence.

With only two options at right-back available, and the Englishman only just returning from injury, it’s imperative that United learn from their lack of depth in the first half of the 2023/24 campaign and hire a defender of the calibre of Vanderson in January.

Only time will tell if the Red Devils pursue their full-back target, however in capturing his signature, Ten Hag could repeat history in welcoming a top-level defender from Monaco in January, with Evra paving the way for future success back in 2006.