Manchester United are reportedly ready to make their presence known in the January transfer window, as Erik ten Hag eyes much-needed reinforcements to improve his current squad.

The Red Devils may be in an impressive run of form in the Premier League, however the performances on show in the 2023/24 campaign suggest that work desperately needs to be done to reinstate United as one of Europe’s elite.

Sitting five points outside of the top four and bottom of Group A in the Champions League, Ten Hag is under pressure to deliver progression in his side, with inspiration required to get the club firing once again.

Luckily for the Dutchman, the January window could arrive at the perfect time, with a host of talent already said to be of interest at Old Trafford to both replace and bolster the current XI on display.

Manchester United transfer targets

Having scored only 13 goals from the opening 12 Premier League games, it would be assumed that Ten Hag will address his side’s lack of spark in the final third this winter.

According to news in Spain, relayed by Sports Mole, United are pondering a 2024 move for Atletico Madrid superstar, Antoine Griezmann, who is said to have a mere release clause of £22m.

The report claims that the Red Devils would be willing to significantly improve the Frenchman’s wages from £210k-per-week to £350k-per-week, in the hope of securing his signature and potency in front of goal.

Moving from Spain to Italy, another forward that has been linked with a move to the Premier League is Napoli sensation Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Back in September, the Daily Mail named the winger as an option to strengthen the right wing at United, naming Ten Hag’s side as one of the sides that admires his talents.

In a refreshed report this week, 90min relayed that Chelsea, Manchester City, Newcastle United and Manchester United are among the clubs that have recently sent scouts to watch the 22-year-old in action.

Only time will tell how serious United are in their rumoured pursuit of the winger, however the impact he could have on Ten Hag’s current attack is undoubtable.

Why Khvicha Kvaratskhelia would be a good signing for Man Utd

The wide areas are a sore subject of conversation at Old Trafford this season, with the likes of Jadon Sancho, Antony and Marcus Rashford all either underperforming or absent, scoring just one goal between them in all competitions.

For this reason, obtaining the services of Kvaratskhelia would be a no-brainer for United, with the winger lauded as “unstoppable” by talent scout Jacek Kulig for his form in Italy last season.

When Napoli signed Kvaratskhelia last summer from Georgian side Dinamo Batumi, no one could have anticipated the impact the dynamic forward would have on the club.

In his debut campaign, the 2001-born star guided the Azzurri to the Serie A title, contributing to 25 goals in 34 league appearances, as well as scoring two and assisting four in the Champions League.

From pace, to finishing ability, to playmaking strengths and being well-equipped to finish in a range of areas, the Georgia international cemented himself as one of the best wingers in the continent last term.

As per FBref, the 22-year-old ranked in the top 1% of wingers in Europe’s top five leagues for his average of 3.32 carries into the penalty area per 90 over the past year, reinforcing how much of a direct force he can be on the flank.

The links to the forward, valued at €100m (£87m) by CIES Football Observatory, come at a perfect time for United, who are in dire need of replacing their own €100m acquisition Antony, who has had an abysmal time in England.

Antony’s Manchester United career in numbers

Like Kvaratskhelia, the Brazilian made the move across Europe last summer, signing for United from Ajax after displaying some sizzling form in the Netherlands during the 2021/22 campaign.

That season, Antony directly contributed to 22 goals in 33 appearances for the Eredivisie giants, giving United momentum to capture his signature, however the Red Devils were unfortunately sold a dream rather than a reality.

In 56 appearances for the Premier League outfit, the 23-year-old has scored eight goals and recorded three assists in all competitions, with him yet to score or assist in this term.

Speaking on Sky Sports, United legend Andy Cole asked the question of what the blockbuster signing was offering to Ten Hag’s side, with him not scoring or assisting on a level anywhere near as expected, relayed by talkSPORT.

Having splashed the cash to sign him, as well as spending an eye-watering £200k-per-week maintaining him, Ten Hag must soon seek a solution to the Antony-sized crisis at Old Trafford, by expelling the dud from the squad - with prospective investor Sir Jim Ratcliffe believed to be keen to show the misfiring marksman the door.

In Kvaratskhelia, the United manager could sign the perfect replacement for the out-of-touch Brazilian, in a player that could fulfil the roles that Antony was signed to cover and bolster United’s front line.

How Khvicha Kvaratskhelia compares to Antony

Having already contributed to eight goals in all competitions in 2023/24, the Napoli forward is far ahead of Ten Hag’s flop in terms of goal contributions, with the Brazil international still yet to claim anything.

Aside from his contributions to goal, the Georgian excels the former Ajax wonder in all areas notable as a competent wide player, as highlighted in the table below when comparing the duo’s respective 2022/23 league campaigns.

Antony vs Kvaratskhelia 22/23 per 90 stats in league campaigns Statistic Antony Kvaratskhelia Appearances 25 34 Goals 4 12 Assists 2 13 Successful take-ons 1.50 2.68 Progressive carries 4.74 4.97 Key passes 1.40 1.93 Goal creating actions 0.35 0.86 Carries into pen area 1.60 3.00 Figures via FBref

With resources running thin in attack for United, it’s imperative that a solution is discovered in January, with Kvaratskhelia having the keys to unlock Ten Hag’s attack to get the club ticking once more after a stagnant start to 2023/24.

Positive moves must start with expelling the deadwood from the side, with not many players performing as poorly as Antony this season.

The 22-year-old has the playing style and attacking nature to restore the shortcomings of the Brazilian at Old Trafford, in a move that could save the Red Devils millions and significantly strengthen their options in attack.