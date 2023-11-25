Manchester United are reportedly eyeing attacking reinforcements ahead of the January transfer window, with a host of star names already being linked with a move to Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag’s side have suffered a dull start to the 2023/24 campaign, as despite sitting just five points out of the top four, the quality of football on show has been questionable.

As well as the lack in quality of overall performance, United are yet to see great success from their summer arrivals, particularly the two attackers signed in the bid to bolster the threat in the final third.

Manchester United summer arrivals Player Fee Club Rasmus Hojlund £72m Atalanta Mason Mount £60m Chelsea Andre Onana £47.2m Inter Milan Sofyan Amrabat Loan Fiorentina Altay Bayindir £4.3m Fenerbahce Jonny Evans Free Leicester City Sergio Reguilon Loan Tottenham Hotspur All fees via Sky Sports

Striker Rasmus Hojlund is yet to score or assist in nine Premier League appearances, while attacking midfielder Mason Mount is also without a goal contribution in eight league appearances, a dire beginning for the duo that cost a combined £132m.

Putting the summer window behind them, United could find better inspiration in January, with some top-quality forwards referenced as talent eyed by the Red Devils.

Manchester United transfer targets - attackers

News in Spain, relayed by The Faithful MUFC, claimed that the Premier League outfit could offer a wage of £690k-per-week to lure Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann to England.

It’s been revealed that the 32-year-old has a release clause of just €25m (£22m) in Madrid, making him a particularly attractive target for Ten Hag to consider in the future.

While the France international poses an interesting option for the Red Devils, he isn’t the only forward said to be admired at Old Trafford.

Last summer, the Mirror reported that United had made an inquiry over the availability of Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane, reinforcing the club’s likening of the former Manchester City star - while a move was also mooted back in April.

A report this week suggested that a renewed move could be made for the German international, from the viewpoint of Bayern’s speculated desire to sign Raphael Varane, adding that in conversation, representatives could raise the narrative of a swap deal for their former target.

The €100m (£87m) rated forward is said to be targeted by Liverpool, giving United even more of a motive to test their luck in asking for information, with Bayern’s admiration for Varane in mind.

It would take a lot for the 27-year-old to put his alliance with City aside to join United, however, it would be a sensational prospect to see Sane back in the Premier League.

Leroy Sane’s career in numbers

Having recorded 197 goal contributions in 343 senior domestic appearances so far on his journey, Sane is regarded as one of the top wide players in Europe, with his form at Bayern Munich this season some of the best in his career.

Leroy Sane's domestic career stats Club Appearances Goals Assists Schalke 57 13 8 Manchester City 135 39 46 Bayern Munich 151 47 44 Figures via Transfermarkt

This term, the German has scored nine goals and recorded seven assists in 18 appearances, finding sanctuary on both the right and left flank in Thomas Tuchel’s setup.

It’s somewhat unsurprising that the Schalke academy product continues to hit such form at the Allianz, with fans in England familiar with the levels of his game from his time at Man City.

In his three seasons at the Etihad, Sane won two Premier League titles, and contributed to a total of 57 goals, scoring 25 and assisting 32 to assert his quality in Pep Guardiola’s highly-contested squad.

Previously lauded as “world-class” by talent scout Jacek Kulig for his form in Manchester, the Gelsenkirchen-born dynamo hit a high of 25 goal contributions in 32 league appearances in the 2017/18 campaign, aged just 21.

Tuchel seems to have got the best out of the 27-year-old again, making him even more of an interesting prospect for United to consider poaching, with him ranking among the best in Europe for his gameplay over the past year.

Why Leroy Sane would be a good signing for Manchester United

If there’s one thing that United need to capture this winter, it’s a competent winger, as Ten Hag’s options on the flanks are increasingly thin and low on quality.

In Jadon Sancho and Antony, the Red Devils spent a combined £159m (£73m and £86m) to welcome the two wingers to Old Trafford, where they have since scored just 20 goals between them in a total of 138 appearances, via Transfermarkt.

With Sancho’s future now looking to be far from Manchester, and Antony’s performances being less defendable week by week - the pair both mooted for an exit of late - Sane could provide the top-class wide support craved in Ten Hag’s XI.

When considering how positive some of the club’s rivals’ wingers are, United’s weak spots are more glaringly obvious, with the likes of Bukayo Saka, Mohamed Salah and Jack Grealish impressing more and more in wide areas as time goes on.

In Sane, Ten Hag could sign his answer to Salah, whom the German is statistically comparable to, according to FBref - with those at Anfield said to view him as a perfect replacement for the clinical Egyptian.

Salah's presence in the final third is fundamental to Liverpool’s success, with the 31-year-old’s direct playing style and delicate play in the box traceable in the Bayern Munich star’s approach on the flank.

United could not only equip their side with a Premier League-proven talent, but also a world-class asset that could go face-to-face with some of the best in the league, creating a significant improvement on the current options available to the manager at Old Trafford.

How Leroy Sane compares to Manchester United’s wingers

Aside from the absent Sancho and the dreary Antony, United’s wingers have struggled to hit the form that was highlighted last term, with Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho also finding difficulty in making an impact.

Leroy Sane vs Man Utd wingers per 90 stats over the past 365 days Statistic Leroy Sane Antony Marcus Rashford Alejandro Garnacho Jadon Sancho Goals 0.40 0.12 0.46 0.17 0.26 Assists 0.37 0.08 0.16 0.17 0.13 Progressive carries 4.61 4.57 3.42 5.95 5.16 Key passes 2.42 1.50 1.11 1.17 2.91 Goal creating actions 0.73 0.25 0.54 0.67 0.40 Successful take-ons 3.85 1.66 2.12 2.01 2.38 Successful take-on % 55.0% 37.7% 41.1% 31.2% 43.9% All figures via FBref

As portrayed in the table above, Sane has bettered United’s wingers in a host of attributes identifiable in the typical demands of a wide player’s game, based on their statistics over the past year.

It’s imperative that Ten Hag enters the January market on the prowl for a new wide threat to strengthen his side, with the Dutchman’s future at Old Trafford potentially in the balance if the squad’s performances fail to improve this term.