Five realistic signings Manchester United should target this summer

With Ole Gunnar Solskjær’s rebuild of the club finally starting to take its shape, this summer transfer window could prove pivotal in his vision and the owner’s ambitions to try and take United back to the top of English football, where they dominated for more than two decades.

The club’s performances as of late have been lackluster compared to the glory years, and the club have only managed a top-four finish three times since the 2012/13 season, which was Sir Alex Ferguson’s last.

To do so, however, the club is going to have to invest smartly, unlike in previous seasons with many failed transfers, and players that didn’t quite hit the mark at Old Trafford. It is all well and good saying this though, as finding the right players for the right price can often be quite tasking – especially given the current climate of the transfer market due to COVID-19.

So with all this in mind, who should the club sign this summer to try and work their way back up with the big guns of the Premier League?