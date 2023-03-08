Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is plotting a summer raid on his former club Ajax for attacking midfielder, Mohammed Kudus.

What’s the latest on Mohammed Kudus to Man United?

According to talkSPORT, United are targeting a move for Kudus during the summer transfer window as Ten Hag looks to be reunited with his former player ahead of the 2023/2024 campaign.

Ajax are set to demand around £40m for one of their prized assets and judging by the club’s recent extravagant purchases, this looks like loose change.

The Dutchman has already raided Ajax for Antony and Lisandro Martinez since arriving last year and it looks like the Eredivisie side are bracing themselves from another United deal.

Is Mohammed Kudus better than Bruno Fernandes?

Bruno Fernandes was heavily criticised following his erratic behaviour during United’s recent 7-0 loss against Liverpool, acting in a petulant manner and heading straight down the tunnel at full time without acknowledging the away supporters.

Of course, this doesn’t mean Ten Hag is looking to move him on, however, with the Portuguese attacking midfielder acting as captain for the majority of the campaign, his recent antics could see the Dutchman change his mind regarding his long-term suitability for the role.

Kudus operates in a similar position to Fernandes, although he is slightly more versatile, being able to play further forward as a striker or even drop deeper into a central midfield role, giving Ten Hag plenty of options.

Indeed, this season, Kudus has registered more goals (15 to five), shots per match (3.04 to 2.25), touches in the attacking penalty area (134 to 127) while winning more aerial duels (38.6% to 29.6%) and this suggests he could be an improvement on Fernandes as of next season.

The Ghanaian’s performances in the Champions League were also extremely impressive during the group stage. The 22-year-old averaged a Sofascore rating of 7.22/10, ranking him as the club’s second-best performer in the competition. He also scored four times, registered two assists, and completed an impressive 79% of his attempted dribbles, proving how important he was to the side while showcasing his incredible potential on the elite stage.

His pace could add something different to the United attacking and talent scout Jacek Kulig has dubbed the player as “electric” previously, while journalist Muftawu Nabila Abdulai lauded him as a “monster” and this combination could work wonders for Ten Hag next season.

His Champions League credentials plus the fact he has starred at the World Cup for Ghana – scoring twice in Qatar – surely prove that he could slot into life at United with ease. The future of Fernandes appears safe at the moment, but if Kudus does arrive in the summer, the dynamic could change entirely that’s for sure.