Man United news: La Liga prodigy emerges as Ole’s new Sancho alternative

The deal to bring Jadon Sancho back to England is starting to become a real uphill battle for Manchester United. Of course, the player wants the switch to the Premier League to happen but his club, Borussia Dortmund, are still adamant he’ll only leave for a transfer fee upwards of £100m.

Needless to say, even for a club with pockets as deep as the Red Devils, this is a very tough task in current circumstances. Still, while they want to negotiate a fair price with the Bundesliga outfit, it is quite possible they will have to turn to other targets instead.

According to Defensa Central, they have now enquired about Real Madrid’s young prodigy, Vinicius Junior. The Brazilian has been outstanding for Los Blancos and at 20 years of age, he is definitely a player to look out for in the future.

The same source claims the Brazilian was not happy with Zinedine Zidane’s decision to not give him a chance against Manchester City in the Champions League and Man United see that as a potential way in.

However, the chances are quite slim as it would take quite an effort to prise Vinicius away from the Santiago Bernabeu. He still has a contract until 2025 and a gargantuan release clause of €700m (£630m). Quite clearly, he’s very highly valued at the Spanish capital.

Alongside Man United, the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea and Paris-Saint Germain are reportedly also tracking the young winger, which makes the situation that much more complicated for the Red Devils and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Verdict

On paper, Vinicius could indeed be a worthy Sancho replacement but it does feel like bringing him in would be as much of a hassle as the deal with Borussia is turning out to be.

Real Madrid don’t want to sell and the player likely wants to continue in La Liga anyway. Although it sounds exciting, this is a very difficult piece of business to pull off for Man United.