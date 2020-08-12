Man United news: Ole eyeing young World Cup winner as alternative to Sancho

Manchester United have been after Jadon Sancho for quite some time now. But despite an occasional win in the negotiations and their personal terms with the player, the whole process with Borussia Dortmund is starting to feel a bit tiring and like hitting a brick wall.

For that reason, the Premier League titans have decided to ensure they have a plan B in case the youngster ends up staying in Germany. According to a new report from ESPN, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer might turn his gaze on Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembele.

Of course, they still believe Sancho is attainable but following Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc’s words, a huge question mark hangs above that deal. He sad, as quoted by ESPN, that they “plan on having Sancho in our team this season,” claiming the decision on his future was “final.”

And now, the same source outlines Man United have already held informal talks with Barcelona’s young World Cup winner who still has two years left on his contract with the Catalan giants.

It has to be noted, however, that the Frenchman hasn’t played a competitive game of football since November last year as he underwent surgery on his hamstring the following February.

Still, the 23-year-old is certainly a huge talent with his whole career in front of him. And due to his misfortune at Barcelona, he just might be a cheaper and more attainable asset for the Red Devils.

Of course, they would still have to convince him that the move to England is the right one to make but for now, Sancho is still the main focus.

Verdict

Despite his struggles in Catalonia, Dembele would be a massive signing for Man United. Yes, his stint in La Liga hasn’t exactly been great but when he’s fit and sharp, the Frenchman is a serious talent and a worthy Sancho alternative.

Not to mention that his value has dropped massively since Barcelona first purchased him from Dortmund themselves.