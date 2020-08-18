Man United news: Ole was offered new Sancho alternative in Juventus outcast

We’re bound to keep hearing about Manchester United’s chase of Jadon Sancho long into the ongoing summer transfer window. Of course, Borussia Dortmund won’t exactly budge and are still demanding extraordinary sums of money for their young talent.

On one hand, it is understandable considering the sheer quality and the talent of the young Englishman. He is undoubtedly one of the players of both the present and the future. But on the other hand, the outside circumstances also mean no one can afford him for that price.

With that in mind, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will have to look for alternatives and many names have already popped up in the last weeks or so. The latest one, however, according to Sky Sports, is Juventus’ Douglas Costa.

The 29-year-old has been offered to Man United by Juventus and the Red Devils are still mulling over whether he’d be a good investment. The issue is, the same source claims, his injury record. Here’s what Gianluca Di Marzio said on the subject for Sky Sports:

“Juventus want him to leave. His agents are moving to find a solution, they have talked to Manchester United, to understand if the would be interested. They will think about it, but the problem is that Douglas Costa is often injured, so this is a problem for a club that wants to buy him. The agents have talked to Manchester United, for sure, and have proposed his transfer.”

Now, the ball is in Man United’s backyard.

Verdict

Of all the players to be mentioned as Sancho alternatives, Costa definitely looks like the least attractive one. He may still have quality but he’s 29 and with a bad injury record.

It’s pretty safe to say that this would indeed represent a downgrade if Ole went for him instead of the young Englishman. However, Sancho remains their n0.1 priority and his transfer to the Premier League is still on the cards.