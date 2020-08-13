Man United News: Red Devils turn to £50m-rated star ahead of Grealish raid

Manchester United are now prioritising Ajax’s Donny Van de Book ahead of Villa’s Jack Grealish this summer, according to the Mirror.

With the Red Devils already securing their spot in next seasons Champions League, they are looking to strengthen their squad with a new attacking midfielder. Grealish had previously been heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford this summer; however, the Villa captain has been deemed as ‘too expensive’, having been valued at over £50m.

Van de Beek has impressed many top clubs around Europe over the past couple of seasons, and he first gained recognition on the big stage – reaching the semi-finals of the Champions League with Ajax.

The versatile midfielder has recently turned 23, and has already made 10 appearances for Netherlands senior national team. The Dutchman made 23 appearances in the Eredivisie last season, scoring eight and assisting six. In the Champions League, he also scored two and assisted one in just five games.

Van de Beek has been on the radar of Manchester United for over a year, and he was expected to complete a move to Real Madrid last summer which fell through. This summer he could follow the footsteps of his former teammate Hakim Ziyech, who departed Ajax for Chelsea last month.

Unless Villa lower their valuation of skipper Jack Grealish, United will surely turn their full attention to the Ajax star as he will be available to purchase for considerably less.

Verdict

If Manchester United can sure the transfer of Donny Van de Beek for under £50m, it will be a great bit of business for the club. The Dutchman will certainly bring a different dimension to their midfield, and will thrive playing alongside Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba.

Van de Beek would fit United’s system better than Grealish as he is more of an attacking midfielder, whereas Grealish is sometimes preferred out wide.