Man United news: Reds on alert as two new bidders likely to join Sancho race

We always knew that Manchester United’s chase of Jadon Sancho would likely turn into a summer saga. And a summer saga it’s really turning out to be. Borussia Dortmund are still adamant on the youngster not being let go for anything south of £100m while the Red Devils don’t want to offer more than £80m.

However, according to a new report from the Daily Mirror, both Real Madrid and Barcelona might enter the race to sign Sancho next summer if Man United don’t pull the trigger in the ongoing transfer window.

Of course, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer understands that this could very well be a ploy to force his hand and pressure them either into bidding for the young star now or simply luring them into making a forced decision.

It’s quite a risky business considering that the alternative could be much worse. If the La Liga giants truly are contemplating an approach next summer and Man United also decide to wait that long, they might enter a bidding war that could easily escalate into something they can’t afford.

The Premier League giants usually have the funds for such exploits but the outside circumstances regarding the recent outbreak have impacted everyone’s finances, Man United included.

For that reason, they can’t afford to go into bidding wars and they can also not afford to splash the cash for Sancho now. At the moment, they are stuck between a rock and a hard place.

Verdict

Slowly but surely, Man United’s chase of Sancho is starting to become too big of a hassle for the English side. Yes, he may be a generational talent and one of the best players of the immediate future but he simply seems unattainable right now.

However, the same could be said for Barcelona and Real. Neither of them have gone through lockdown unscathed and it’s unlikely they have heaps of money just lying around. But Solskjaer has to ensure he’s not bullied into a deal he can’t afford.