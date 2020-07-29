Man United transfer rumours: Jadon Sancho preferred to Jack Grealish

Manchester United have cooled their interest in Aston Villa skipper Jack Grealish having deemed Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho a better fit within their transfer budget.

The young English superstar has been linked with a move back to the Premier League for some time now, having left Manchester City at just 17 years of age. German giants Borussia Dortmund are holding out for €120m (£109m) for the 20-year-old England international winger according to Sky Sports.

Given the financial impact of the global pandemic, funds are tight for many football clubs, and the Red Devils are not willing to meet Dortmund’s valuation for Sancho.

Dortmund are insisting on a deal to be made prior to August 10 when they return for pre-season training, so that a replacement can be identified ahead of their next campaign.

There has been no official bid from Manchester United just yet; however, they are the only club to have made contact with Dortmund. The German’s are not worried about selling Sancho this summer as his contract runs out in 2022 and they are in no rush to sell him for a reduced price.

The Red Devils turned their attention from Jack Grealish to Jadon Sancho after Aston Villa have him at over £80m which is much higher than they would have liked to bring him in for. Furthermore, there has been uncertainty as to whether or not Grealish would have fitted into United’s squad and style of play, with Bruno Fernandes running the midfield.

Verdict

It is a no brainer for Manchester United to pursue the transfer of Jadon Sancho instead of Jack Grealish. Sancho is younger, and had over double goal contribution than Grealish had last season, in addition to winger fitting their team more.

For £20/30m more, it would be silly for United to not sign the better player who has proven himself at a world class level.