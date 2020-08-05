Sancho to Man United: Red Devils won’t be bullied into doing business

Jadon Sancho is undoubtedly one of the most exciting young talents currently available on the market. But as history has already taught us, future stars that are as developed as Borussia Dortmund’s 20-year-old prodigy don’t exactly come cheap and Manchester United are bound to feel it on their own skin in the ongoing summer transfer window.

The Bundesliga titans are still not budging and despite the recent circumstances with the outbreak of the virus delivering a financial punch to the gut to the footballing world, they are still demanding €120m (£108m) for their talisman. In normal circumstances, you could even say that this valuation is spot-on but that kind of money is currently out of reach even for the richest of teams, which Man United certainly are.

According to Sky Sports and various other outlets, however, the Red Devils are determined not to be bullied into this deal by Borussia and are willing to stand their ground. The same publication says United see Sancho’s current price tag as ‘unrealistic’, especially for a player who was signed for mere £7.2m just three years ago.

Of course, Sancho still remains their number one target in the window, and they have accepted the fact they’ll have to break their wage structure in order to get him, but paying such an enormous fee on top of it is just unacceptable.

For that reason, and seeing how the fee and personal terms with the player are all yet to be agreed, it is possible United end up turning to other players instead. Missing out on Sancho would be a tough blow but they believe Borussia are just being unreasonable at the moment.

It will be interesting to see where they go from there.

Man United right to stand firm on Sancho

Sancho might be one of the hottest prospects in world football but Man United are definitely right to put their foot down in this case. At the end of the day, we are still talking about a 20-year-old player and not to mention that the world is yet to recover from the recent outbreak of COVID-19 virus.

Dealing with such extravagant sums of money is simply impossible at this very moment. Maybe it wouldn’t be a bad idea to simply pull out of the deal if Borussia Dortmund maintain this stubborn approach.