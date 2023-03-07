Manchester United could reportedly be set to revive their interest in Juventus midfielder, Adrien Rabiot, having previously come close to signing the Frenchman last summer.

What's the latest on Rabiot to Man United?

According to Football Insider, the Red Devils are plotting to make a move for the 27-year-old at the end of the season, with the former Paris Saint-Germain man set to be available on a free transfer amid the impending expiry of his contract.

The report suggests that the 6 foot 2 maestro - who made the move to Turin back in 2019 - could demand a 'huge' deal if he is to make a move this summer, having already outlined his desire to play Champions League football next season.

The player's wage demands seemingly led to the collapse of his proposed £15m move to Old Trafford back in August, with Manchester Evening News reporting that the 35-cap asset had requested an 'obscene' salary which ultimately put paid to the switch.

Could Rabiot be Man United's next Pogba?

Rekindling a move for Rabiot may not appear the wisest decision as far as Erik ten Hag's side are concerned, with there likely to be fears about a repeat of the club's previous midfield capture from the Allianz Stadium - Paul Pogba.

Like his compatriot and current teammate - who sparked controversy in 2018 after refusing to be on the standby list for the World Cup - Pogba has not always been a popular figure due to his off-field actions, having regularly sparked fury among United supporters after appearing to angle for a departure throughout his time at Old Trafford.

The latter man had initially left the Red Devils on a free transfer in 2012 to join the Bianconeri, before then returning to Manchester on an £89m deal four years later, going on to win the Europa League and the League Cup in his first season back at the club.

That would prove to be the only silverware that the polarising figure would claim over the next six years, however, as he regularly flattered to deceive in a red jersey, with club legend Roy Keane admitting that Pogba hadn't "done enough" during his time at the Theatre of Dreams.

That at-times toxic stint came to an end last summer as the World Cup winner made his return to Italy, having made a parting shot at his former employers after criticising the decision not to hand him a bumper new deal.

There will undoubtedly be concern at snapping up another high-profile figure such as Rabiot who is seemingly set to demand a hefty salary - beyond his current £152k-per-week wage - with Ten Hag and co having no doubt benefitted of late from dispensing with the big egos and individualistic talents.

Equally, comparisons can also be made between both Rabiot and Pogba on a purely playing basis, with the two, towering midfielders typically operating on the left of a midfield three, albeit while rarely offering a real goal threat - with the former United man scoring on 39 goals in 233 games for the club, while his international colleague has just 13 goals in 158 games for Juventus.

The likeness has also previously been noted by Italian legend Gigi Buffon - who has played with the pair - with the experienced goalkeeper stating: “What I met is a champion, a fantastic mix: he has physical strength of [Paul] Pogba – he is a proper wardrobe."

While - as Buffon noted - Rabiot does possess notably physical qualities that may help to bolster United's midfield, it is perhaps not worth the risk of bringing another potentially problematic, Pogba-esque figure into the fold.