Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag could be set to raid former club Ajax once again this summer, with the 53-year-old reportedly keen to rekindle his interest in promising defender, Jurrien Timber.

What's the latest on Timber to Man United?

That's according to journalist Scott Saunders who revealed on Twitter that United are "still in the mix" to sign the exciting Dutchman ahead of next season, with the 21-year-old set to "decide on his future" at the end of the current campaign.

In the attached piece for 90min, the report suggests that the 5 foot 10 titan has asked his representatives to begin exploring the possibility of a potential exit from Amsterdam this summer, with Ten Hag seemingly ready to take his former asset 'tomorrow', such is his admiration for the versatile youngster.

The report also goes on to add that while the Red Devils are likely to prioritise a new central midfielder and a centre-forward in the upcoming window, the addition of a new right-back and centre-back could also potentially be on the cards, with Timber offering the benefit of being able to feature in both of those roles.

This follows reports last summer that suggested the Old Trafford outfit were in talks to sign the 14-cap gem - who was valued at £43m at the time - albeit with the Utrecht native ultimately opting to sign a contract extension with the Eredivisie giants.

What does the future hold for Harry Maguire?

Although Ten Hag and co subsequently bolstered their backline by snapping up Lisandro Martinez from the Johan Cruyff Arena instead, there may well be the need to acquire another new centre-back acquisition amid the uncertainty surrounding the future of club captain, Harry Maguire.

As per Manchester Evening News, the 30-year-old is among a handful of first-team players who could be allowed to depart the club this summer, with the £80m signing having started just five Premier League games so far this season.

The peripheral figure - who has been branded a "liability" in the recent past by talkSPORT pundit Simon Jordan - may not have been involved in the recent drubbing at the hands of rivals Liverpool, although he does appear at odds with the manager's approach, with The Guardian reporting back in November that Ten Hag 'views Maguire’s sluggish pace as a problem'.

As such, turning to the aforementioned £39m-rated Timber could well help to hasten the Englishman's exit, with the Netherlands international seemingly possessing far greater recovery speed than that of the United skipper, with talent scout Jacek Kulig having previously said of his talents:

"Not the tallest defender but his understanding of the game, anticipation, pace and ball skills are exceptional."

While Maguire has fallen by the wayside of late - averaging just 0.5 tackles and 0.7 interceptions per game from his ten league appearances - Timber has been a key figure for his current side so far this season, notably averaging 1.2 tackles and one interception per 90 from his 24 league starts, while also creating two big chances as a marker of his creative prowess.

Not only does the latter man offer the benefit of having worked under Ten Hag previously, but he also appears far more comfortable in possession as he averages 8.74 progressive passes per game and 2.49 progressive carries, as per FBref, while the former Leicester City man averages just 3.33 and 0.78 for those same two metrics, respectively.

That should indicate that bringing Timber into the fold could well prove to be the Maguire upgrade that the Carabao Cup winners are craving.