Journalist Fabrizio Romano has handed Manchester United a transfer blow as Frenkie de Jong is "happy" at Barcelona and has yet to say anything to suggest he wants to leave.

What’s the latest on Frenkie de Jong to Man United?

It's no secret that the Red Devils were very keen on bringing the midfielder to the Premier League last summer but no deal ever came to pass.

Even so, it seems as though the club will go back in for De Jong once more at the end of the current season with The Guardian recently reporting about a renewed transfer interest.

What's more, reports suggest that Barca may have to sell a number of players in the summer if they want to be active in the upcoming window amid their own financial difficulties.

While speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano explained: “We know how Erik ten Hag is a big fan of De Jong, he's always been a big fan; this is not changing. Erik ten Hag would love to have Frenkie de Jong with him.

"But the reality as of today is that Frankie has not communicated to anyone, to Barcelona or to anyone, that he wants to leave and he wants to be on the market.

"Frenkie's happy with Barcelona. He's playing, he’s an important player for Xavi. So at the moment, the situation is under control."

In the past, it seemed as though De Jong was pretty happy to turn down any advances made by Man Utd in favour of staying put and proving himself in La Liga.

In fairness to him, it seems as though he's done just that this term having played in all but two league games this season, starting 18, as Barca look set to win the title thanks to the nine-point lead they currently have over Real Madrid.

However, the midfielder does have a relationship with Erik ten Hag, having made 59 appearances for the coach when they were both at Ajax - so perhaps his arm could be twisted.

Still, it sounds as though De Jong has his mind firmly focused on Barcelona right now, so it's probably not worth United fans getting their hopes up just yet.