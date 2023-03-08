Journalist Dean Jones has revealed that Frenkie de Jong is a transfer target for Manchester United as they view him as "captain material".

What’s the latest on Frenkie de Jong to Man United?

The Barcelona midfielder has long been linked with a move to England with the Red Devils but despite persistent interest, he has remained with Barcelona.

However, the Premier League club are expected to go back in for De Jong this summer. Now there may be a number of reasons he's wanted but uncertainty over the current captain may play a big role in it.

Indeed, in an article for GIVEMESPORT, Jones explained why issues with Harry Maguire and Bruno Fernandes may leave the club short on leadership options, thus making the Dutch midfielder an even more enticing option.

He said: "Maguire lifted the Carabao Cup with Bruno Fernandes after the 2-0 win against Newcastle United at Wembley and United will have to contemplate who the next club captain will be under Erik ten Hag.

"Fernandes has a great case, despite the spotlight on his performance and body language in the 7-0 defeat to Liverpool, yet it could also be the case that United sign a new leader.

"De Jong is viewed as captain material as part of the reasoning United want him on board but there is little clarity as of yet as to whether getting him away from La Liga will be possible after they had an €85m (£75m) offer accepted last summer."

Do Maguire or Fernandes deserve to be Man United captain?

Maguire hasn't played much of late, having started just five Premier League games up to this point in the season. With that in mind, he might want to leave in the summer – with Newcastle United said to be interested.

If he goes, Fernandes would be an obvious candidate but after his antics against Liverpool, as mentioned by Jones, it remains to be seen if Erik Ten Hag will trust him to become the new club captain.

The Dutchman does at least already have a relationship with De Jong, having worked with him at Ajax. So he will likely know whether or not the midfielder could be a future leader for Man Utd.

With that in mind, he may feel as though the 25-year-old has the long-term potential to become captain of the English club. Though it remains to be seen if any deal can actually be completed, the De Jong still understood to be "happy" in Spain for the time being.