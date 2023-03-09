YouTuber Mark Goldbridge has damningly labelled Ruben Neves as less than a "Wish" version of Frenkie de Jong while discussing possible Manchester United transfers.

What’s the latest on Ruben Neves to Man United?

It seems as though the Wolves midfielder will likely leave his club this summer when his contract enters its final year. No doubt, plenty of clubs will be considering a summer move.

Man Utd may well be among the clubs linked with Neves. After all, their transfer interest in Barcelona midfielder De Jong suggests they want to upgrade their options in the middle of the park and the Red Devils have held interest of their own in windows gone by.

And so, if Erik ten Hag can't land the Dutchman, perhaps the Wolves 25-year-old will be an alternative option. Asked whether the Portuguese midfielder would represent a decent backup plan on The United Stand, Goldbridge admitted it would be an upgrade on some current options, but didn't seem that enthused by the idea.

He explained: "Ruben Neves is not even a Wish version of Frenkie de Jong. He is nowhere near as good.

“But I'd take him, because he's better than Fred and [Scott] McTominay, but really, we want to get the best, don't we?"

Is Frenkie de Jong better than Ruben Neves?

For those who don't know, Wish is an online shopping company that is well-known – and has become a meme – for its lower-quality versions of products.

So to say Neves isn't even the Wish version of De Jong is about as damning as you can get. And actually, when you compare their domestic stats (via FBref) this season, the gap isn't quite as bad as Goldbridge makes out.

For instance, both have played league 25 games but with five goals Neves has three more than the Dutchman, while he's also attempted and completed more tackles than De Jong – though this may be because Barcelona will have more possession than Wolves.

De Jong completes fewer passes but has a better per cent accuracy, with 89.4 compared to 83.1. He also completes more take-ons and ball carries, while picking up just two yellow cards compared to nine.

All in all, it's fair to say the Dutch midfielder is probably the better player but it's not as though there is necessarily a huge gap in their qualities and it's likely both have the potential to come in and improve Ten Hag's team if they arrive in the summer.