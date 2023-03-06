Journalist Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Manchester United sent scouts to watch summer transfer target Kim Min-jae this week.

It seems as though the Man Utd decision-makers are already trying to plan for the future with regard to possible signings at the end of the season with moves already being made behind the scenes.

Even though it remains unclear who exactly will be writing the transfer cheques next summer – with the Glazers possibly selling the club amid interest from multiple bidders – Erik ten Hag and co are pushing on with their transfer plans regardless.

Indeed, defender Kim has been linked with a move to the Red Devils and club scouts were in the stands as Napoli took on Lazio on Friday night.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano explained (3:38): "What we can say is that Man United scouts were following the player already in October, in November.

"But really important to say that they were also sitting in the stands in the last game between Napoli and Lazio. He is a player they're following.

"And so Kim Min-jae is one to watch because Manchester United are keeping an eye on him. But at the moment, it is important also to say that Napoli wants to extend his contract as a priority for Napoli."

Will Kim Min-jae join Man Utd ?

Ironically, despite having lost just once in Serie A all season beforehand, Napoli and Kim then went and lost for a second time with the United scouts watching on during the Lazio match.

Regardless of that defeat, though, the defender looks certain to win the Italian top-flight this term with that being their first home loss of the campaign.

So that result probably won't put off any Man Utd scouts who will no doubt also be aware that the centre-back could be signed for a bargain this summer too.

Indeed, as per Corriere dello Sport (via Goal), the Napoli ace has £42m release clause which will become active for a 15-day period this summer. This explains why his current side are so desperate to negotiate new terms, as Romano makes clear.

It will certainly be interesting, however, to see if the Manchester presence in Italy will be enough to turn Kim's head ahead of a possible summer switch.