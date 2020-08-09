Man United could be about to replicate 2008/09 strategy

For a number of years now, Manchester United have been yearning to go back to the glory days, where winning league titles was to be expected, and silverware being lifted at Old Trafford was a regular sight.

United seem to be on their way back to those times, with their impressive 16-game unbeaten run to end the Premier League season giving them a great platform to build on, but as of right now, they’re a couple of pieces short of completing the puzzle.

One thing that the Red Devils seem quite sure of is that they need another attacking option.

Jadon Sancho, Kingsley Coman and Ousmane Dembele have all been linked with moves to Old Trafford in recent weeks, but despite all three of those wingers being talented players turning out for some of Europe’s biggest clubs, there has been the temptation to ask why United even need them.

Watch Manchester United Videos With StreamFootball.tv Below

The Red Devils’ attack is already stacked with incredible young talent, with Mason Greenwood, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial all being nominated for the Premier League Young Player of the Year award this week, but adding a fourth brilliant attacking option could make things even better.

Think back to the 2008/09 season, United had to rotate between Cristiano Ronaldo, Wayne Rooney, Carlos Tevez and Dimitar Berbatov as attacking options, and that year they romped to a league title, while also coming within one game of winning their second straight Champions League.

1 of 25 Who won the first-ever Manchester Derby in 1881? Newton Heath (Manchester United) St. Mark’s (West Gorton/Manchester City)

Of course, Alex Ferguson had a hard time juggling all that talent, Three of the four would eventually become Golden Boot winners, while Rooney broke the club’s all-time scoring record.

That quartet had unbelievable quality, and so does the potential foursome they’re looking to bring together next season, and while it’s a daunting task for Solskjaer to strike the right balance and rotate enough to keep everyone happy, that’s what good managers do, and that’s why Ferguson was able to be so successful with his group of elite attackers in 2008/09.