Manchester United could soon have their own iconic attack trio

It really feels like Manchester United are on the verge of getting back to greatness.

The Red Devils went unbeaten for their final 16 league games, keeping 10 clean sheets in the process, and with the arrival of Bruno Fernandes adding a lot more gumption going forward, it seems as though they’re close to getting it absolutely right at both ends of the park.

The defence seems to be as strong as it needs to be with that gluttony of clean sheets, but it seems as though United are after a new attacking option, with the reported Jadon Sancho move edging ever closer, and if he does sign that will be one frightening prospect for any backline.

Watch Manchester United Videos With StreamFootball.tv Below

We’ve seen some incredible attacking trios over the years with Barcelona’s fabled MSN featuring Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymer, while their El Clasico rivals fielded a frontline known as the BBC with Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo helping them to four Champions League titles in five years.

However, those trios are now a thing of the past with Ronaldo and Neymar both moving on, and United’s new-look frontline has the potential to be the envy of the entire footballing world.

1 of 15 How much did Man United pay to sign Edwin van der Sar from Fulham? £5m £3m £1m £7.5m

Sancho, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial are all still incredibly young, but they’re putting up numbers that even the world’s elite attackers would be envious of, contributing to a combined 87 goals in all competitions last season, and with Martial being the oldest at the age of 24, this is a trio that could be deadly for the best part of a decade.

The BBC and MSN have been and gone, and it may be time for United to form the RMS with Rashford, Martial and Sancho, and with the potential nickname being inspired by a ship, perhaps this trio could steer United to a league title.