Manchester United are one of the many European clubs who are following the Benfica striker Goncalo Ramos ahead of the summer transfer window.

What is Goncalo Ramos' release clause?

The Red Devils are in need of a new striker in the summer with Wout Weghorst currently Erik ten Hag's main option in the middle of his forward line.

Fabrizio Romano has claimed United have sent their scouts to monitor Ramos ahead of the summer as they look to bring in their next number nine.

However, they may face some competition if they are to pursue Ramos who will not come cheap with Romano suggesting he has a €120m (£106m) release clause in his contract.

Indeed, speaking on his YouTube channel, the Italian journalist has shone some light on the interest coming from Old Trafford in the 21-year-old:

"Manchester United scouts have been following the player for a really long time. They really appreciate Goncalo Ramos, he's one of many players they are tracking. But it's important to say the Benfica position - Benfica love the player, they want to keep him.

"But there is a release clause. The release clause is there. It's going to be valid in the summer 100% and it's €120m release clause for Goncalo Ramos - the same as Enzo Fernandez - so let's see what happens."

Would Goncalo Ramos be a good fit for Man United?

One thing which has been apparent this season is the Red Devils' reliance on Marcus Rahford in front of goal with the Englishman by far their highest goalscorer this season.

So bringing in a player in the summer who is able to take some of the pressure off Rashford's shoulders is critical but without hindering the 25-year-old's output.

The Portuguese striker is enjoying a fantastic campaign in front of goal for Benfica having already netted 15 goals in his 19 league appearances as well as another eight in other competitions (via Transfermarkt).

However, what is interesting to see is Benfica play in a similar style to Ten Hag's United with three behind the lone striker.

And despite Ramos having scored 15 goals in the league alone, the players around him have not suffered with winger Joao Mario also 14 in the league and a further six in other competitions.

In addition, David Neres has netted 10 in all competitions and Rafa has also returned Benfica with 12 goals across all competitions.

With this in mind, the 21-year-old could not only provide United with a long-term option in attack but it does seem as if his success does not limit the output of the players around him.

In comparison to reported target Harry Kane, Ramos has offered fewer shot-creating actions per 90 minutes, however, the Portuguese star is eight years younger than the England captain.

However, if the pair are both expected to cost in the region of £100m, it will be interesting to see whether United would be open to taking a risk with a player who could offer them more years in return compared to Kane.