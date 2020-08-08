Manchester United signing Mandzukic would be a shrewd move

Manchester United are undoubtedly going to be one of the most interesting teams to keep an eye on this summer.

The Red Devils are often big spenders in the Premier League, and it looks as though they’re likely to bring in some more big names this summer with the likes of Ousmane Dembele and Jadon Sancho linked.

However, one former United player believes they should be taking advantage of the free-agent market.

Indeed, Owen Hargreaves said earlier this week on BT Sport (via Goal) that he believes United should be in for Mario Mandzukic this summer.

“Maybe you go and get Mario Mandzukic on a free, a different type of centre-forward,” the pundit said.

“Defensively they’re one of the better teams in the Premier League but in terms of goalscoring they were well behind Liverpool and Man City.

“So you could do with a 20-goal goalscorer but I think I’d take Jadon [Sancho] first and then maybe get Mandzukic on a free.”

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s front-three has the potential to be deadly, especially if they land a player such as Dembele or Sancho, but it does seem a bit one-dimensional due to the fact they have so many players with similar attributes.

Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood are all fast, tricky players that like to move the ball quickly and run at defenders, but if you come up against a team that can match that sort of speed and utilise an effective offside trap, they can come unstuck.

Mandzukic is a 6 ft 3 veteran forward who won 2.9 aerial duels per game during his last season with Juventus, and he can also operate either on the winger or as a central striker.

Not only that, but he has experience of playing at the highest level, appearing in three Champions League finals turning out for Bayern, Juventus and Atletico Madrid, finding the net in the 2017 final with a spectacular bicycle kick.

That sort of experience will certainly be a welcomed addition to a squad that is full of stars that are still emerging.

The Manchester United manager would certainly be wise to take this advice on board.