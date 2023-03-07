Manchester United are showing interest in the potential summer signing of the Ajax star Mohammed Kudus.

Could Manchester United sign Kudus in the summer?

The 22-year-old midfielder currently has just over two years remaining on his deal with the Dutch side and has previously played under Erik ten Hag.

Indeed, the Ghanaian has already racked up 42 appearances under the current United boss where he was able to return five goals and four assists.

Speaking on TalkSport, insider Alex Crook has discussed the Red Devils' potential plans for the summer transfer window and admitted the 22-year-old's name continues to crop up in conversations.

He said: "The other name that keeps coming up is that of Mohammed Kudus. Played at the World Cup, he's known to Erik ten Hag from Ajax."

What does this mean for MUFC’s interest in Harry Kane?

Kudus has proven to be an incredibly versatile player during his time in the Eredivisie with the 22-year-old having already played four positions this season.

However, the majority of his game time has come as a centre-forward this season in which he has been able to return nine goals and two assists from his 16 appearances (via Transfermarkt).

In all competitions and across all positions, the Ghanaian has been able to provide Ajax with an impressive 17 goals and four assists this season.

In comparison to the likes of reported target Harry Kane, there is a fairly significant difference in their league returns with Kane having scored eight more (18) than Kudus (10) in their respective leagues.

And considering United are in need of a solid striker who will provide them consistent goals, it does feel as if - although still young - Kudus could provide a big gamble.

The Ajax forward could provide United with versatility given he is able to play as an attacking midfielder and a winger, however, United are well stocked in those departments already.

Even physically, the two forwards would offer something completely different with Kane significantly bigger than the Ajax man who measures under the 6ft mark.

Given United's strength in depth out wide, it does feel as if it could potentially be a decision between Kudus or Kane (or an alternative striker).

And considering the experience Kane has to his name, he does feel like the more sensible option for United although he would bring his own issues as he turns 30 in the coming months.