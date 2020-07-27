Manchester United need to avoid signing James Rodriguez

Manchester United finally seem to be getting their transfers right.

For years they’ve been chasing big names who haven’t performed with the likes of Angel Di Maria, Falcao, Alexis Sanchez and Bastian Schweinsteiger disappointing after joining the Red Devils, with three of the four aforementioned names leaving the club after just one season, while Sanchez seems to be on his way out as well.

Last summer seemed to be something of a turning point as United aimed for younger talents with the likes of Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Dan James coming in, before Bruno Fernandes joined in January.

It seems like United turned a corner, but a recent transfer report indicates that they could soon go back to their old ways, and that isn’t a good thing.

What’s the story then?

The Express are reporting that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are chasing 2014 World Cup Golden Boot winner James Rodriguez.

The Colombian has just one year remaining on his deal in the Spanish capital, and he’s reportedly available for a fee of £23m.

Even at that price, it’s hard to justify United shelling out for him.

Sanchez 2.0

There’s no doubting that Rodriguez has the natural ability to be a success for Manchester United, having won a World Cup Golden Boot, but it’s been six years since what was arguably the peak of his career.

The midfielder has played just 419 league minutes for Zinedine Zidane’s side this term, and that’s after Bayern Munich decided to let him go back to his parent club, refusing to take up their option to buy after his two-year loan.

There’s no shame in being rejected by Bayern and struggling to get a game for Real Madrid, after all, they’re two of the biggest teams in the world, but at 29-years-old with a litany of injury problems on his record, you have to say that this is a risk not worth taking.

With Fernandes and Paul Pogba as midfield options you also have to ask why United would even need him at this point?

If he did come in it’s hard to imagine him being anything but another sap on their wage budget in a similar vein to Sanchez.