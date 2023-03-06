Were it not for the winning strike by Antony at Old Trafford, booking Manchester United their passage to the Europa League Round of 16, Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong would have scooped the Man-of-the-Match award. The Dutchman underlined precisely why he remains a coveted transfer target, but will the Red Devils finally get their man?

Transfer story turned saga

Initially linked with keen interest when Erik ten Hag took the reins last summer, Frenkie de Jong was immediately highlighted as the priority signing for Manchester United, topping a shortlist filled with recommendations provided by the new boss. Given the ongoing economic problems at Barcelona, media outlets confidently predicted their willingness to sell, although the player himself appeared somewhat reluctant.

As the weeks passed by, United kept themselves busy procuring other targets identified by Ten Hag. Full-back Tyrell Malacia joined from Feyenoord, Christian Eriksen was grabbed on a free transfer, and Lisandro Martínez arrived from Ajax. Meanwhile, club officials maintained their pursuit of De Jong, even travelling to Barcelona for make or break negotiations, although the outcome of those talks eventually became clear.

Having returned empty handed and as the final days of the transfer window loomed, the Red Devils needed to focus their attention elsewhere. United stunned everyone with the capture of Casemiro, luring one of the best midfielders in the world away from Real Madrid, before another late splurge. On deadline day, the rest of the summer budget was eventually spent, coaxing Ajax into selling winger Antony with an offer they simply couldn’t refuse.

Frenkie de Jong remains on the agenda

Despite their failure to convince Frenkie de Jong last time around, Manchester United appear to remain keen admirers, hopeful their own change in fortunes will be persuasive enough. Having eliminated Barcelona from the Europa League, the Dutch midfielder will have witnessed the Red Devils revival at first hand, regardless of having put on a stellar display himself for the Spanish side.

This performance also underlined that when the next opportunity arises, the Old Trafford hierarchy would be remiss to ignore recent developments, regardless of whoever actually owns the club next summer. Aside from opinions claiming that Manchester United still need Frenkie de Jong, as Erik ten Hag continues his rebuild of the side, those around the player seem increasingly certain he will eventually switch to the Premier League club.

Barcelona boss Xavi Hernández insists that De Jong has improved this term, as they lead the race to win LaLiga, underlining his importance to the team. However, if the 25-year-old has other plans and ambitions in mind, the next approach from United could prove all the more difficult to resist. He seems to follow developments at Old Trafford with more than just a passing interest, frequently liking club and player posts on social media.

Pursuit of trophies key for United

Whenever considering the future of any world class player, ambition is often the decisive factor when choose where to play, and Manchester United certainly seem to be firmly back on the path to silverware. Winning the EFL Cup reinforces the Erik ten Hag revolution, amidst a 2022-23 campaign in which the Red Devils could yet claim further titles, if the shortening of odds with various international bookmakers is any indication.

Comparing the latest options available is always recommended by leading experts, including those providing reviews covering online betting in Singapore, accompanied by guides focused on highlighting current offers and the broad range of markets available. While they are still considered outsiders to win the Premier League, shortening odds would suggest that United can win the FA Cup and the Europa League, when scouting the outright markets.

Should multiple trophies be won during his first campaign at Old Trafford, it goes without saying, the next opportunity for Ten Hag to call De Jong will be all the more convincing. He knows that aiming for continued and sustained success in the years to come, the Dutch midfielder could become a central figure, providing that any reluctance from the player is blown away for good.

Photo by Unsplash