Man United news: Ole showing serious interest in relegated young star

With each passing day, Manchester United seem one step further away from bringing Jadon Sancho to the Premier League. The young talent is still their primary target for the ongoing summer transfer window but Borussia Dortmund are not budging nor do they intend to.

Of course, there have been various alternatives suggested in the media in the past weeks as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to somehow find a solution to this multi-million issue on his hands.

According to the latest update from the Sport Witness, Man United are actually very serious about trying to snatch AFC Bournemouth’s young star, David Brooks. Not only that but the same source claims this deal could indeed develop quickly, which would be quite out of the blue, to say the least.

They go on to mention that Brooks, as opposed to Sancho, wouldn’t exactly just waltz into the gala XI but the 23-year-old is a player of high quality and lots of potential, just like his Bundesliga counterpart.

However, the main advantage here is pure availability. Brooks’s Bournemouth were relegated and that makes him an easier target to acquire. The youngster was the Cherries’ post-break hero, bagging a goal against Manchester City and making an incredible effort to try and keep their heads above the water but alas, it wasn’t enough.

Who knows, maybe if they had him for the entire season, things could’ve been different and relegation avoided. Now, however, he is bound to leave for much greener pastures.

Verdict

Even though Brooks is obviously not on Sancho’s level, going for him makes much more sense for Man United. The talent is certainly there and if the Red Devils don’t snatch him up, someone else surely will.

If Sport Witness are to be believed, the deal could already be quite close and if it really does happen, Ole will conclude a brilliant piece of business.