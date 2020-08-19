Man United news: Ole might complete swoop for UCL semi-finalist within a fortnight

All eyes will be on Bayern Munich and Olympique Lyon as they face off in the Champions League semi-final on Wednesday night. Of course, the latter team has taken Manchester City’s spot in the tournament after eliminating them in a rather shocking manner just days ago.

But Manchester United might be watching these games not only to see who the next European champions will be but also to scout a certain player within the Bavarians’ squad.

According to a new report from Sky Sports, the Red Devils and Chelsea are one of the Premier League giants who are keeping a close eye on David Alaba and, in their own words, could even sign the versatile defender within a fortnight.

That is to say, as soon as Bayern Munich’s Champions League campaign is finished, the player will be looking to part ways with the club and that will be a chance to swoop in and seal the deal relatively quickly.

The 28-year-old is surely leaving Germany as he has reportedly rejected their latest contract offer and the problem lies in his wage demands. He wants to be among the highest-paid players at the club while Bayern won’t have any of that.

For that reason, separation is inevitable and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is looking to cash in on the opportunity.

Of course, Frank Lampard is also on high alert and it will be interesting to see which one of the English titans comes out on top in the end.

Verdict

It certainly goes without saying that getting Alaba for cheap would be an incredible piece of business and a definite win for Ole. Yes, the player might be 28 years of age already but he still has a lot to give on the very top level.

Swooping in and ensuring they beat their rivals in the race should be a priority for Man United.