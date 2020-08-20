Man United news: Premier League ace tips Man United to sign Luis Suarez this summer

Barcelona are a team in turmoil. Quique Setien has already been sacked, barely eight months after the start of his tenure, and now Ronald Koeman, a club legend, will take his place.

But that’s not nearly the only change the Catalans are expecting this season. The Dutch manager is reportedly planning a huge cull of the squad, effectively getting rid of the old and putting some trust in the young. This also means that some of the heavyweights, seeing how most of them are 30+, could also depart the club in the ongoing summer transfer window.

And it wouldn’t exactly be a surprise to see them go to the Premier League. After all, if someone is able to afford the Barcelona stars, then it’s England’s top brass.

For that reason, Brighton and Hove Albion star Glenn Muray feels Manchester United should go on and sign Luis Suarez this summer. He talked on Wednesday’s talkSPORT Breakfast and here’s what he said.

‘I do think that with Martial and Rashford at either side, a pure goalscorer in the middle would benefit Manchester united massively. Someone that springs to mind who I think would thrive in this team is someone like Van Nistelrooy. If you’re talking about bringing someone into Manchester United to do that, to score the goals and take the pressure off that three, I would say someone like Jimenez. Or, a curveball, Luis Suarez from Barcelona.’

This was then backed up even further by ex-United striker Alan Brazil and talkSPORT pundit Jamie O’Hara who concluded the Uruguayan would give them ‘added bite’ in the forward line.

Verdict

Suarez is a Barcelona legend already but his time at the club seems to be coming to an end. It’s still pretty unclear whether he’ll part ways with the Catalans this summer or a bit further down the line but it will happen eventually.

He may be getting older but there’s still a lot he can give. The question remains, however, can Man United really snatch him up?