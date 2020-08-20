Man United news: Reds reignite their interest in £36m-rated Sandro but other options also available

Juventus are likely to sell some of their players in the ongoing summer transfer window. And this does not only concern the ‘deadwood’ but also applies to some of the bigger names in the lockerroom. Alex Sandro, for example, has been linked with a move to the Premier League for quite some time and now, it seems he’s back on the English teams’ radar.

According to the latest report from Calciomercato, Manchester United have reignited their interest in Bianconeri’s left-back and could indeed make an approach in the ongoing window.

Alongside Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men, Chelsea are also mentioned as someone who were interested in the past so there could be a battle ahead of us on the market. The same source, however, claims Juventus are likely to demand a figure in the region of £36m for the Brazilian as he still has three years left on his current contract at the Allianz Stadium.

The full-back is also not the only player Manchester United are targeting in Turin as Douglas Costa could also be on the agenda. No one seems safe at Juventus with the legendary Andrea Pirlo taking over the reins and immediately wanting to implement changes to the squad.

The Red Devils should also be busy this summer and it seems they have other targets lined up apart from Jadon Sancho.

Verdict

£36m doesn’t sound like an incredibly huge amount for Man United but seeing how Sandro is 29 years of age, albeit with still three years left on his contract, maybe the Reds can indeed negotiate a better deal.

This, of course, is also under the assumption Juventus are willing to let the Brazilian go this summer. One way or the other, both teams could have an interesting window ahead of them.