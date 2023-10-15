Manchester United are enduring a torrid start to the campaign, and thus Erik ten Hag is seemingly already looking ahead to January in an effort to fix their ever-increasing issues...

Who could Manchester United sign in January?

Wallowing in tenth and in very serious danger of a group-stage Champions League exit, things have hardly gone to plan for the former Ajax head coach, who is seeing some of his key stars wilt where they previously shone last year.

The likes of Casemiro and Marcus Rashford are both underperforming, with the latter in particular finding the net just once in all competitions so far this season.

Should his age truly be catching up with him, perhaps it is time to start investing in a successor, with there arguably being no better value option on the market than Royal Antwerp's Arthur Vermeeren, available for just £15m and of interest to the Red Devils among many other of Europe's elite.

Having shone in Belgium for the last 18 months, there is scope for him to move to England and instantly dominate, given he boasts all the physical and technical qualities needed for success.

Who is Arthur Vermeeren?

Starting 23 times in the Pro League last term, it is actually his start to the new campaign that is now catching the eye, with the 18-year-old a key creative presence in the engine room despite operating as a steadfast and solid number six.

Across just ten appearances this term he already boasts three assists, whilst also averaging an 88% pass accuracy alongside 1.6 key passes, 1.8 tackles and 8.3 ball recoveries per game, via Sofascore.

Given the ease with which he has taken to senior football, it should come as no surprise that Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig has rushed to praise him on a number of occasions. He would first write: "He plays like a 30-year-old with plenty of games at the pro level. High-quality midfield controller," before then branding him: "One of the most complete young midfielders in Europe."

To further emphasise his outstanding quality across almost every facet of the game, the teenage enforcer also stars when compared against those in the next 14 divisions similar to the Pro League, as he sits in the top 18% for progressive passes per 90, the top 17% for tackles per 90 and the top 16% for interceptions per 90 amongst a sea of other green figures, via FBref.

Such consistency in someone so young could arguably have seen Vermeeren even surpass Alejandro Garnacho, who may be Ten Hag's best young protégée now, but could quickly be usurped.

After all, whilst the Argentine boasts blistering speed and does have an eye for a goal, his record of just six goals in 45 senior appearances is hardly mesmerising, with his boss even suggesting his form had been "not good enough" to start the new season.

Although he too is just 19 years old, Vermeeren is not only one year his junior, but actually has four more senior appearances for Royal Antwerp than the former Atletico Madrid flyer, needing no time to acclimatise to the increase in level, but simply starring from the start. Starring in midfield too, is arguably an area where greater maturity is needed.

With the engine room being a particular area in need of desperate revamp too, perhaps Ten Hag could solve all of his issues with a January swoop for a talent who could easily surpass his current outstanding youngster.