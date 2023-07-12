Manchester United's pursuit of Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana could be completed "this week" as the club enters "two crucial days to reach an agreement with Inter", claims transfers expert Fabrizio Romano.

Is Andre Onana coming to Manchester United?

It was a good first season in charge of the Red Devils for Erik ten Hag last year, a top-four finish and a domestic cup triumph was probably more than most were predicting last August, and so far, it looks as if the club are backing their man in the transfer market, to help the side truly challenge their noisy neighbours once again next season.

The biggest deal involving United so far this summer has to be the purchase of Chelsea academy star Mason Mount, who joined the three-times European champions in a deal worth an estimated £55m.

However, the goalkeeping situation is the other major development concerning ten Hag's side. Following a fairly public falling out over the terms of a new potential contract, the club's long-term keeper and former Spanish international David De Gea left Old Trafford as a free agent on July 1st, ending a 12-year association with the side and leaving them without a recognised number one.

Usually, losing your number one for free would be a disaster for a team, but in this instance, it may not matter at all as Manchester United edges ever closer to securing the signature of De Gea's replacement, Cameroon international Andre Onana.

The Red Devils have been linked to the Inter man for much of the summer thus far, and with talks going well between the two sides, they look likely to land their man in the coming week, especially as Onana is keen on the move himself, per transfers expert Fabrizio Romano.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, he said:

"The expectation of all parties involved in the Andre Onana story was to enter into crucial stages to get the deal done between Wednesday and Thursday. So we then hope to get the deal done this week, but this will be the two crucial days to reach an agreement with Inter.

"Manchester United will send their final proposal for Andre Onana. This final proposal will include some add-ons and so Man United and Inter need some time to discuss the structure of the add-ons in case everything will be completed, then Andre Onana is already prepared to sign the contract with Man United. He gave the green light to Erik ten Hag, so we are just waiting for the two clubs and these two days will be important to try and get the deal done."

How good is Andre Onana?

To be succinct, he's very good, and last season was the year that the wider footballing world may have finally taken notice.

The Italian side's run to the Champions League final gave the 6 foot 3 star the platform to truly shine, and shine he did. According to WhoScored, the 27-year-old averaged a brilliant rating of 7.17 across his 13 appearances in the competition.

In that run to the final, Onana was able to show the world his greatest assets: his ability to play with the ball at his feet and his passing range. Pep Guardiola thought as much when he spoke before the final:

"Identifying the space and emptying the midfield is a special quality. Normally, teams have great keepers, but he [Onana] is exceptional with his feet."

He's not just good with his feet, however, as his underlying numbers help demonstrate that he is a brilliant shot-stopper as well.

According to FBref, who compare players in a similar position across Europe's top five leagues, Onana sits in the top 10% for clean sheet percentage, top 11% for touches, top 12% for save percentage, and the top 15% for goals against, all per 90.

If Romano is right and United are mere days away from getting their man, then the Red Devils could be challenging for more than just the top four next season.