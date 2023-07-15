Manchester United are currently "speaking" to the highly rated and "very talented" Japanese international, Zion Suzuki, as they look for a new number two, claims transfers expert Fabrizio Romano.

Is Zion Suzuki joining Manchester United?

United have made a solid start to the transfer window this summer, with Chelsea's academy graduate and former fan favourite Mason Mount joining the Red Devils for around £55m.

Erik ten Hag is also overseeing a changing of the guard in the club's goalkeeping situation, with long-term shot-stopper David de Gea finally leaving Old Trafford after the two parties couldn't agree to a new contract for the former Spanish international.

With the number one shirt vacant, the bulk of attention has been diverted to securing the signature of Inter Milan keeper Andre Onana, a deal that Fabrizio Romano declared "really close".

However, the three-time European champions are also looking to sign a new second-choice keeper, and according to reports, they have identified Japanese youngster Suzuki as the perfect man for the job.

Japanese outlet Sponichi Annex reported that United have been watching the young shot-stopper for over six years, first taking notice of him in 2017 when he was just 14 years old.

The publication has also reported that the Red Devils have now made a £5m offer to the J League club, which would represent a record transfer fee for the league.

However, transfers expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed that there have yet to be any official negotiations between the two sides.

He explained the situation on his YouTube channel, saying:

"We also know that Manchester United are looking for a second goalkeeper, and I told you a few days ago that they are speaking to Urawa Reds for a Japanese goalkeeper, Suzuki, a very interesting one.

"A young goalkeeper highly rated because he looks to be a very talented goalkeeper, so I want to give you an update on this one. I am told that there are now conversations ongoing between Manchester United and the player side. So Manchester United confirmed to the representatives of the player their interest in Suzuki. At the moment, it's still not an official negotiation between clubs because Suzuki is a crucial player.

"The idea is to sign a second goalkeeper and let Dean Henderson leave with Nottingham Forest still interested."

Is Zion Suzuki good enough for Manchester United?

It has been a rapid rise to fame for 20-year-old Suzuki. He made his J League debut in 2021 and has only made 29 senior appearances in domestic competitions and just a single appearance for the Japanese national team.

He has barely featured at all this season, starting just six games for the Diamonds, not featuring at all in the league.

However, he is still highly thought of in Japan, with his manager Maciej Skorza saying in February (via Manchester Evening News):

"The Reds have four very interesting goalkeepers. Among them, Shusaku (Nishikawa) and Zion are of a very high level. I think Zion is taller than Shusaku, and I think he's a young player with a lot of future potential."

Current national team manager Hajime Moriyasu also seems to think very highly of the youngster, saying earlier this year:

"Urawa has two national team calibre players and from them I chose to call-up Zion Suzuki."

No doubt signing the "high-potential" Suzuki represents something of a risk for United, but if the fee is really only around £5m and the hype around him is even only partially true, then it could be a gamble well worth taking in the long run.