Manchester United are "looking at" Firorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat as a potential summer target, but any deal would be "contingent on sales", claims Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth.

Manchester United transfer news - What's the latest on Sofyan Amrabat?

United have made a positive start to the summer transfer window, finally securing the signature of Chelsea academy star Mason Mount after their bid of £55m was accepted by the west London club following weeks of back-and-forth negotiations.

As good a signing as Mount is for the Red Devils, to compete for the title again, they will need to add yet more talent, and that is exactly what it looks like they plan on doing after Erik ten Hag told the United higher-ups: "If you want to play top four, you have to invest."

That investment looks to be going towards additional midfield reinforcements following their recent purchase.

Morocco star Amrabat is a player in which the club is particularly interested and could be available for as little as £30m, per the Daily Mail.

However, if the three-time European champions want to secure the signature of the 26-year-old, they will first have to free up the finances by selling several players in their squad, per Dharmesh Sheth.

He explained the situation on Sky Sports News, saying:

"We are told that he's a player that Manchester United are looking at and are aware of, it's thought though that anymore midfield additions at Old Trafford would be contingent on sales."

How good is Sofyan Amrabat?

It's been an unbelievable last 12 months for the Huizen-born "monster", going from a popular and effective player in Serie A for club side Fiorentina to a worldwide superstar thanks to the crucial role he played in helping his national side make their fairytale run to the World Cup semi-finals.

Either side of his performances in Qatar, he had a solid domestic season, with WhoScored giving the 6 foot 1 warrior an average rating of 6.46 across his 29 league appearances.

His underlying numbers suggest that there is even more to come from the battling midfielder.

According to FBref, who compare players in a similar position across Europe's top five leagues, he sits in the top 5% for pass completion, the top 8% for progressive passes and the top 11% for attempted passes, all per 90.

However, it was on the biggest stage of all, the World Cup, where he truly shone and demonstrated to the world just how good he could be.

So good were his performances for the Atlas Lions that journalist Nigel Adderley proclaimed him Morocco's "player of the tournament."

It was his display against France that drew particular praise from ex-pro Stuart Pearce, who lauded the midfield dynamo, saying:

"His drive, his energy, his leadership, everything that he stood for today, the French didn't have in their ranks."

If United can secure Amrabat's signature and do it for a price as low as the reported £30m, it could end up being one of the deals of the summer and, combined with Mount, make their midfield so much stronger for years to come.