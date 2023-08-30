The summer transfer window officially slams shut on Friday night and Manchester United are in the market to add a left-back to their squad before that happens.

What's the latest Manchester United transfer news?

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano recently revealed that the Red Devils are eyeing up a number of options in that position to cover for Luke Shaw, who is set to be out for a number of weeks with a muscle injury.

The reporter has named Tottenham Hotspur full-back Sergio Reguilon as one of the names on Erik ten Hag's list following the Spanish defender's spell on loan at Atletico Madrid last season.

However, it remains to be seen whether the club are eyeing up the £53k-per-week battler for a season-long loan or a permanent deal to bolster their squad.

The news comes amid United's chase of Marc Cucurella at Chelsea, who appears to be the leading contender to fill their left-back void.

Personal terms are agreed and it seems as though a move could well be completed before transfer deadline day.

How good is Sergio Reguilon?

The 26-year-old dud's form in recent seasons does not suggest that he would be a good option for United to bring in and Ten Hag could repeat his Tyrell Malacia blunder by securing a swoop for the Spurs outcast.

Reguilon has not been able to convince Ange Postecoglou to bring him back into the first-team fray in north London and is yet to feature in a matchday squad for his side this term.

This comes after a dismal spell with Atletico in Spain during the 2022/23 campaign. He averaged a disappointing Sofascore rating of 6.63 across 11 LaLiga appearances and made 0.8 tackles and interceptions combined per game, which shows that the Spanish liability rarely made an impact on the pitch.

His time in his home country came after 52 Premier League outings in two seasons with Tottenham, which is a strong sample size of games of which to judge his displays.

The lightweight, who was once described as "so average" by Spurs insider John Wenham, lost 51% of his ground duels in his debut campaign with the club and then lost 50% of them throughout his second year in London.

He averaged a Sofascore rating of 6.74 over 26 top-flight starts during the 2020/21 season and this shows that the left-footed flop failed to produce consistently good performances whilst also being a liability out of possession due to his lack of strength in physical contests against his opponents.

A score of 6.74 would have placed him 20th within the United squad last term and his 6.63 rating during his loan spell with Atletico would have ranked him 21st.

Therefore, Reguilon could be Malacia 2.0 for United as the Dutch left-back was brought in last summer and has suffered due to his inconsistent displays and a lack of strength at the back.

The 24-year-old dud averaged a Sofascore rating of 6.80 across 22 Premier League matches for the Red Devils last season, which was the 16th-best score on the team.

Malacia also lost 52% of his battles on the ground and this shows that, like Reguilon, the Netherlands international is a lightweight who is unable to dominate opposition attackers.

This suggests that Ten Hag could repeat his blunder from last summer by signing another left-back who does not deliver consistently impressive performances or win a high percentage of their duels to win or maintain possession for the side.