Manchester United cruised into the quarter-finals of the Europa League on Thursday night after dispatching Real Betis across two legs.

The Red Devils ran out as 5-1 victors on aggregate against the La Liga side and capped off the tie with a 1-0 victory away from home on Thursday.

Erik ten Hag's men are now set to play against Sevilla in the next round of the European competition as they aim to add a second trophy of the season to their cabinet.

However, not all United players were praised for their displays out in Spain, with summer signing Malacia receiving some criticism after the game.

The 23-year-old played the entire 90 minutes in Seville and recorded two tackles, but was dribbled past on three occasions (via Sofascore).

On top of this, the Dutchman may feel fortunate to have not received a yellow card having given away four fouls during the game.

Having also lost possession 11 times and failed to provide a single cross, some took to Twitter to vent their frustrations - and the best reactions can be seen below...