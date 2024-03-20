It's been something of a disappointing season for Manchester United this year.

Erik ten Hag looks to have steadied the ship somewhat, and Sunday's dramatic win over Liverpool undoubtedly improved the mood around the club, but it still looks as if Champions League qualification might just be out of reach.

However, there have been odd positives here and there, chief among them being Kobbie Maino's emergence.

The youngster has been a breath of fresh air in the first team and has already seen his value soar, and now he's worth more than a teammate who was signed by José Mourinho.

Kobbie Mainoo's transfer value this season

It's been a trial by fire for Mainoo this season. While he made the odd cameo and made his full debut against Charlton Athletic in 2022/23, Ten Hag has played him a lot more than most expected he would this year.

So far, the Stockport-born gem has made 20 appearances for the Red Devils this season, with 17 of those being starts, and had he not been suffering from an ankle injury for the first part of the campaign, he may well have been approaching 30 by now.

While a lot of youngsters would be overawed by the prospect of playing for one of, if not the biggest club in England, the 18-year-old prodigy seems utterly calm and unfazed whenever he's on the pitch.

This seriously impressive ability to maintain his composure in the tightest of games has even surprised his manager. After scoring a late winner against Wolverhampton Wanderers, Ten Hag told the press, "He is sat in the dressing room like it is nothing at all."

The 5 foot 9 dynamo has also just earned his first senior England call-up, and that, combined with his composure and brilliant ability, has seen his value soar in recent months.

The CIES Football Observatory values him at around €30m, which is about £26m, and more than one of his senior teammates who's been at the club for nearly seven years.

Victor Lindelöf's transfer value this season

The senior teammate in question is Sweden international Victor Lindelöf, who was signed for around £31m by the 'special one' in June 2017.

At the time, the 22-year-old Benfica centre-back was seen as one of the next big things, with Mourinho saying, "Victor is a very talented young player who has a great future ahead of him at United."

Unfortunately, while he hasn't been terrible - not even close - he has been rather underwhelming in the six and a half years he's spent at Old Trafford. He's made 256 appearances in total, 177 of which have come in the Premier League, meaning he has played just 25 league games per season on average.

This year, he has made 26 appearances between left-back and centre-back as he's filled in for the various defensive injuries Ten Hag has had to deal with. Again, while he hasn't been terrible, he hasn't been great either.

According to FBref, which compares players in similar positions across Europe's top five leagues, the 6 foot 2 Swede doesn't particularly stand out in either role.

For example, as a full-back, he is in the top 1% for pass completion and the top 2% for aerial duels won, but he's also in the bottom 9% for progressive passes, the bottom 8% for tackles and the bottom 4% for progressive carries, all per 90.

Victor Lindelöf's FBref Scout Report Stats per 90 Full-Back Percentile Stats per 90 Centre-Back Percentile Pass Completion Top 1% Progressive Passes Received Top 11% Aerial Duels Won Top 12% Pass Completion Top 13% Clearances Top 13% Progressive Carries Top 29% Attempted Passes Top 22% Assists Top 31% Interceptions Bottom 44% Passes Attempted Top 36% Touches in Oppositions Box Bottom 22% Blocks Top 48% Total Shots Bottom 16% Tackles Bottom 30% Assists Bottom 16% Interceptions Bottom 25% Progressive Passes Bottom 9% Progressive Passes Bottom 24% Tackles Bottom 8% Clearances Bottom 21% Progressive Carries Bottom 4% Aerial Duels Won Bottom 21% All Stats via FBref - based on Europe's top five leagues

Likewise, compared to other centre-backs, he sits in the top 11% for progressive passes received but the top 29% for progressive passes, the top 48% for blocks, the bottom 30% for tackles and the bottom 21% for aerial duels, all per 90.

Overall, he doesn't excel in either position, and this general mediocrity has seen the CIES Football Observatory value the 29-year-old at just €20m, which is about £17m or £9m less than Mainoo.

Ultimately, Lindelöf has been a valuable player for United over the years, but it is clear that he's not going to be a part of the club's next great team. So, while they won't get much for him, it might be time to move him on in the summer.