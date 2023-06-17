Manchester United will not be involved in a potential summer transfer war for the Napoli striker Victor Osimhen amid their ongoing hunt for a new forward.

How much will Victor Osimhen cost?

United made a solid start to life under Erik ten Hag over the course of the 2022/23 campaign, but there is clearly still room for improvement.

The Red Devils secured their spot in the Champions League or the upcoming campaign as well as getting their hands on the Carabao Cup.

But it was apparent the Premier League giants were lacking a key figure up front to lead their attack.

Marcus Rashford ended the campaign with 30 goals across all competitions, however, only 17 of those came in the Premier League.

This has seen the likes of Harry Kane heavily linked with a potential move to the Theatre of Dreams over the course of the coming months.

However, recent reports have suggested this is no longer a possibility for United as they expect Tottenham Hotspur's asking price for them to be far too high.

And there has even been some links to the Napoli talisman, Osimhen, who has endured a stunning campaign which has the Serie A champions reportedly valuing him at around £128m.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Fabrizio Romano said: "Mentioning strikers, let me clarify one thing on Victor Osimhen."

"For Victor Osimhen, on Manchester United's side they feel is too expensive at current conditions €150 million - this is what Napoli want for Victor Osimhen.

"And so, at the moment, Man United are not entering into any bidding war for Victor Osimhen because €150 million is considered too much."

Which striker will Man United sign?

It is apparent the Red Devils are not overly keen on the notion of paying big money for a striker this summer.

Kane and Osimhen offer United with an opportunity to make a huge statement in the market ahead of what will likely be another competitive Premier League campaign.

However, it seems the Red Devils - for whatever reason - will be delving into the market for a potentially cheaper alternative.

According to some reports, Danish youngster Rasmus Hojlund is believed to be on the radar of those at Old Trafford this summer.

“It's a huge club, so I must have done something right if it says they want me. My goal is to reach the top shelf, and you can say that Manchester United is. So it will be huge,” he told a Danish outlet amid the links to the Red Devils.

However, it does seem as if the 20-year-old could potentially also come at a big asking price this summer with some reports suggesting Atalanta have an £86m valuation of the youngster.