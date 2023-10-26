Manchester United welcome their noisy neighbours Manchester City this weekend, as the pair clash for the 191st time in their histories.

City will be favoured heading into the affair but perhaps Erik ten Hag's side, with home advantage, could hand the visitors their third defeat of the season.

Football FanCast provides you with all the necessary information ahead of Sunday's fixture.

Match summary

Manchester United play host to rivals Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday, 29th October at 15:30 GMT.

Old Trafford will stage the derby and it will certainly be full to the rafters, housing a capacity crowd of 74,310 - making it the largest club football stadium in the United Kingdom.

The visiting Citizens have been allocated 3,008 tickets, which they have indeed sold out, so it's all set to be a vociferous atmosphere at the Theatre of Dreams.

Where to watch on UK TV

Sunday's coverage will be broadcast from 15:00 GMT on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, following West Ham United and Everton's Super Sunday clash.

Sky Go customers will also be able to stream the match via their smartphones or computer devices.

If you aren't a Sky customer, NOW TV is offering one-day passes for £11.98, or alternatively, a monthly membership for £34.99, allowing you to watch Sky Sports channels.

Last meeting

14th January 2023: Manchester United 2-1 Manchester City - The Red Devils came back from a goal down to beat their city rivals 2-1, ending a run of seven games without a win against them at Old Trafford.

Jack Grealish opened the scoring in the 60th minute after heading home a beautifully flighted Kevin De Bruyne cross before Bruno Fernandes found the leveller 12 minutes from time in rather controversial circumstances.

The United skipper was onside, but teammate Marcus Rarshford appeared to interfere with play from an offside position. However, the referee deemed there to be no infringement, to City's disbelief.

And just four minutes later, Rashford turned in Alejandro Garnacho's cross to send the home fans into raptures.

Players to watch

Bruno Fernandes: The Portuguese playmaker has been United's go-to player since arriving from the continent in January 2020 and was the catalyst for United's comeback against City earlier this year.

Fernandes' quality from set-pieces could be the difference-maker on Sunday, with the hosts likely to be on the back foot for much of the encounter.

Rasmus Højlund - The Denmark international is set to make his Manchester derby debut after arriving in a mega-money move from Atalanta in the summer.

Whilst the towering centre-forward hasn't yet found the net in the Premier League, he has shown his goalscoring capabilities in the Champions League, netting three times in as many outings.

Given that Højlund is yet to get off the mark in the league, it would certainly fit the script to do so in this clash...

Manchester City: Erling Haaland - The Norwegian forward, as we all know, has lit up the Etihad since arriving in the Premier League, and there's perhaps no better player in his position across Europe right now.

Tipped to win the Ballon d'Or, Haaland will be eager to continue his prolific goal return leading up to next week's ceremony, and such desire to do so could see him grab the headlines, here.

Manchester City: Phil Foden - The reverse fixture last term saw the Stockport Iniesta - as he's affectionally known as - score a hat-trick in his side's 6-3 demolition job of their bitter rivals.

Whilst a repeat of that feat seems extremely unlikely, it wouldn't at all be surprising to see Foden on the scoresheet once more, and with De Bruyne still out injured, he'll be one of the main players responsible for providing a creative outlet.

Predicted lineups

Predicting a Pep Guardiola lineup has become an extremely difficult task, and the Spaniard has even picked up the term 'Pep Roulette' for his unpredictable team selections. So forgive us if we're wildly wrong with City's XI, but we'll try our best!

Thankfully, Ten Hag is a little more settled with his starting XI, so that should be slightly easier for us.

Possible Manchester United XI: Onana; Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Reguilon; Amrabat, McTominay; Antony, Bruno Fernandes, Rashford; Højlund.

Possible Manchester City XI: Ederson; Walker, Rúben Dias, Gvardiol; Stones, Rodri; Foden, Álvarez, Bernardo Silva, Doku; Haaland.

Premier League table

United head into Sunday's Manchester derby eighth in the Premier League table after enduring a stuttered start to the season whilst the visitors sit second, two points adrift of league leaders Tottenham Hotspur.

Victory for the hosts could lift them up to sixth, depending on other results.

# Team P W D L GF GA GD Points Form 6 Newcastle United 9 5 1 3 24 9 15 16 WWWDW 7 Brighton & Hove Albion 9 5 1 3 22 18 4 16 WWLDL 8 Manchester United 9 5 0 4 11 13 -2 15 LWLWW 9 West Ham United 9 4 2 3 16 16 0 14 LLWDL 10 Chelsea 9 3 3 3 13 9 4 12 DLWWD